Former President Barack Obama turned 56 years old on Friday, and among the sea of birthday greetings posted on social media, two stood out: Tweets by former first lady Michelle Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden.

"Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago," Michelle Obama tweeted. "Happy birthday, @BarackObama —we love you so much!"

She also posted two photos from 2004, when Barack Obama was campaigning for the Senate, with their daughters Malia and Sasha. In the photo, Obama is blowing out candles on a birthday cake in honor of his 43rd birthday.

"Literally all of the relationship goals," tweeted one of Obama's 8.4 million followers, echoing a sentiment that many users posted.

And Joe Biden, whose "bromance" with the former president has been well-documented, tweeted a photo of them taken by Obama White House photographer Pete Souza in 2012 prior to a campaign rally in Portsmouth, N.H.

Biden tweeted, "Your service has been a great gift to the country, and your friendship and brotherhood are a great gift to me. Happy birthday, @BarackObama."