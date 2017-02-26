Following President Donald Trump's announcement Saturday that he plans to skip April's star-studded White House Correspondents' Dinner, many celebrities took to Twitter to celebrate his decision.
I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017
Comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted, "Shhhh. This is r big chance! We sneak in #Obama & #Hillary, tell Trump he's "president of United States of Mar-a-Lago" & #resist #Indivisible."
Shhhh.This is r big chance! We sneak in #Obama & #Hillary, tell Trump he's "president of United States of Mar-a-Lago" & #resist #Indivisible https://t.co/Z4NYnn7oFA— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) February 25, 2017
Longtime Trump nemesis Rosie' O'Donnell was less kind, tweeting, "seriously - u need to get help."
seriously - u need to get help @realDonaldTrump— ROSIE (@Rosie) February 25, 2017
And comedian Billy Eichner, who regularly tweets anti-Trump comments, implied the president is thin-skinned, writing, "HAHAHAHA WHAT A SNOWFLAKE."
HAHAHAHA WHAT A SNOWFLAKE https://t.co/8HGUEAzHSR— billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 25, 2017
Below, more celebrities react to Trump's no-show RSVP:
Does this mean the parties are back on? https://t.co/DfVnzAYxSG— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 25, 2017
.@AlecBaldwin time to suit up. https://t.co/DfVnzAYxSG— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 25, 2017
WHAT!? Trump says he won't attend White House Correspondents Dinner - ABC News - https://t.co/b3aNOZadsB via @ABC @tjmshow— Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) February 25, 2017
If @AlecBaldwin fills in for @realDonaldTrump at the Correspondents dinner, a bit of karmic balance might be restored to the universe.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 26, 2017
Trump declines to attend White House correspondents' dinner - CNN Winner winner, chicken dinner ... https://t.co/GG4E0HA0W4— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) February 25, 2017
#WHCD raises money for scholarships for young journalists, just as it has every year since 1921 #FreedomOfThePress #NoPropagandaPress pic.twitter.com/NBfIlj7kjF— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 25, 2017
I am now available to dj any and all parties ?? https://t.co/xl0HuiU6Jf— samantha ronson (@samantharonson) February 25, 2017
Trump is rsvp'ing "will not attend". https://t.co/MPfRxhuzJW— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 25, 2017