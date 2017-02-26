10 celebs react to Trump's decision to skip star-studded White House Correspondents' Dinner

Feb 26, 2017, 3:12 AM ET
Rosie O'Donnell on "The View," Sept. 15, 2014.

Following President Donald Trump's announcement Saturday that he plans to skip April's star-studded White House Correspondents' Dinner, many celebrities took to Twitter to celebrate his decision.

Comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted, "Shhhh. This is r big chance! We sneak in #Obama & #Hillary, tell Trump he's "president of United States of Mar-a-Lago" & #resist #Indivisible."

Longtime Trump nemesis Rosie' O'Donnell was less kind, tweeting, "seriously - u need to get help."

And comedian Billy Eichner, who regularly tweets anti-Trump comments, implied the president is thin-skinned, writing, "HAHAHAHA WHAT A SNOWFLAKE."

Below, more celebrities react to Trump's no-show RSVP:

ZACH BRAFF

ARSENIO HALL

GEORGE TAKEI

DON CHEADLE

JESSICA CHASTAIN

SAMANTHA RONSON

ALYSSA MILANO