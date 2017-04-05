President Donald Trump has said he’s looking forward to hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida over the next two days, where the two leaders are expected to discuss trade, North Korea and regional security at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

But the meeting follows a presidential campaign in which Trump criticized China's business practices and how it handles trade with the United States. He accused the East Asian country of perpetrating one of the “greatest thefts in the history of the world what they have done to our country," and promised that he would, on day one as president, have his treasury secretary label China a currency manipulator. Trump has made China the target of more than 200 of his tweets over the years.

One the flip side, however, Trump said at a 2016 campaign rally that “I love China” and that he has made lots of money doing business with the country.

He has also used more diplomatic language recently in criticizing China before President Xi’s visit to the United States, instead of the more unfiltered rhetoric.

Here are some of the unconventional slights Trump has either said, written or tweeted about China in the past:

Campaign event in Bluffton, S.C. - July 21, 2015

“I beat the people from China. I win against China. You can win against China if you're smart. But our people don't have a clue. We give state dinners to the heads of China. I said why are you doing state dinners for them? They're ripping us left and right. Just take them to McDonald's and go back to the negotiating table.”

Campaign rally in Staten Island, N.Y. -- April 17, 2016

“China’s upset because of the way Donald Trump is talking about trade with China. They’re ripping us off, folks, it’s time. I’m so happy they’re upset.”

‘Crippled America’ book - 2015

“There are people who wish I wouldn’t refer to China as our enemy. But that’s exactly what they are. They have destroyed entire industries by utilizing low-wage workers, cost us tens of thousands of jobs, spied on our businesses, stolen our technology, and have manipulated and devalued their currency, which makes importing our goods more expensive – and sometimes, impossible.”

’Good Morning America’ interview - Nov. 3, 2015

On labeling China an enemy

“Because it's an economic enemy, because they have taken advantage of us like nobody in history. They have; it's the greatest theft in the history of the world what they've done to the United States. They've taken our jobs.”

Twitter - March 30, 2013

“China is the biggest environmental polluter in the World, by far. They do nothing to clean up their factories and laugh at our stupidity!”

China is the biggest environmental polluter in the World, by far. They do nothing to clean up their factories and laugh at our stupidity! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2013

Campaign rally in Fort Wayne, Ind. - May 2, 2016

On China’s trade policies

"We can’t continue to allow China to rape our country and that’s what they’re doing. It’s the greatest theft in the history of the world.”

Twitter - Sept. 21, 2011

“China is neither an ally or a friend -- they want to beat us and own our country.”

China is neither an ally or a friend--they want to beat us and own our country. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2011

Campaign rally in Manchester, N.H. - June 20, 2016

“The single biggest weapon used against us and to destroy our companies is devaluation of currencies, and the greatest ever at that is China. Very smart, they are like grand chess masters. And we are like checkers players. But bad ones.”

Twitter - Aug. 8, 2012

“No surprise that China was caught cheating in the Olympics. That's the Chinese M.O. - Lie, Cheat & Steal in all international dealings.”

No surprise that China was caught cheating in the Olympics. That's the Chinese M.O. - Lie, Cheat & Steal in all international dealings. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2012

’Good Morning America’ interview - Nov. 3, 2015

“But when you see China, these are fierce people in terms of negotiation. They want to take your throat out, they want to cut you apart. These are tough people. I've dealt with them all my life.”