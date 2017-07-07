First lady Melania Trump is not allowed to leave the residence where she and the president are staying in Hamburg, Germany, because of ongoing protests surrounding the G-20 summit.

The first lady's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said Mrs. Trump is "completely safe" at the residence, adding that the Hamburg Police have not cleared her team from leaving the site.

As a result, Mrs. Trump is missing out on the spousal program accompanying the summit, which Grisham said she was looking forward to attending. "It's unfortunate," Grisham said.

The first lady tweeted out well-wishes to those who have been injured in the protests.

Thinking of those hurt in #Hamburg protests. Hope everyone stay safe! #G20 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 7, 2017

The White House has not acknowledged the demonstrations in the city, some of which devolved into violence on Thursday and featured clashes with police.

According to reporters traveling with the president, Trump has not been near any of the protests.