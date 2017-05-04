The 20 Republicans who voted against the health care bill

Twenty House Republicans broke with their party to vote against the American Health Care Act's passage Thursday, an effort that failed to produce enough opposition to block the bill, which was approved by a 217-213 margin.

Of the several Republicans who were publicly undecided in advance of the vote, at least three -- Reps. Will Hurd, Dave Joyce, and Mike Turner -- voted against the measure.

Other Republicans who did not reveal their stance but voted in favor of the act included Reps. Carlos Curbelo (FL-26), Justin Amash (MI-3), Darrell Issa (CA-49), Mario Diaz-Balart (FL-25), Ed Royce (CA-39), Elise Stefanik (NY-21) and Adam Kinzinger (IL-16), a group that could find their votes used against them should they run for reelection in 2018.

One notable flip for Republicans was Rep. Jeff Denham (CA-10), who opposed the bill as late as 11 a.m. on Wednesday, according to his spokesperson, who said then that he was "still currently a 'no.'" Denham ultimately cosponsored the amendment proposed by Rep. Fred Upton (MI-6), which granted $8 billion for use by states to run high-risk pools for people with pre-existing conditions, and voted in favor of the bill Thursday.

Here is a list of the GOP members who voted "no":

Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ-5)

Rep. Mike Coffman (CO-6)

Rep. Barbara Comstock (VA-10)

Rep. Ryan Costello (PA-6)

Rep. Charlie Dent (PA-15)

Rep. Dan Donovan (NY-11)

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-8)

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (WA-3)

Rep. Will Hurd (TX-23)

Rep. Walter Jones (NC-3)

Rep. Dave Joyce (OH-13)

Rep. John Katko (NY-24)

Rep. Leonard Lance (NJ-7)

Rep. Frank LoBiondo (NJ-2)

Rep. Thomas Massie (KY-4)

Rep. Patrick Meehan (PA-7)

Rep. Dave Reichert (WA-8)

Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (FL-27)

Rep. Chris Smith (NJ-4)

Rep. Mike Turner (OH-10)