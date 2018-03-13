Voters in the state of Pennsylvania are heading to the polls on Tuesday in a special election seen as a crucial test of the Republican Party’s political strength ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

The Democrat, 33-year old Marine Corps veteran and former assistant U.S. attorney Conor Lamb is taking on 60-year old, four-term state representative Rick Saccone to represent the southwestern Pennsylvania district where President Donald Trump defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by nearly 20 points in the 2016 presidential election.

Pennsylvania election results will be refreshed automatically every 30 seconds after polls close at 8 p.m. ET. There is no need to refresh the page to see the latest data.