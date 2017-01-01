First lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama wait for Prime Minister of Italy Matteo Renzi and Mrs. Agnese Landini to arrive at the North Portico of the White House, Oct. 18, 2016, in Washington. Olivier Douliery/dpa/picture-alliance/Newscom

First lady Michelle Obama greets actress and activist Yara Shahidi with a 'high five' during a panel discussion at Glamour Hosts "A Brighter Future: A Global Conversation on Girls' Education" at The Newseum, Oct. 11, 2016, in Washington. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Parker Sawyers, left, and Tika Sumpter, in a scene from "Southside With You," a movie about future U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama on a first date in the summer of 1989. Pat Scola/Miramax and Roadside Attractions via AP Photo

First lady Michelle Obama speaks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, July 25, 2016. Shawn They/EPA

The first lady Michelle Obama and Missy Elliott join James Corden for Carpool Karaoke on "The Late Late Show with James Corden,"July 20, 2016. CBS via Getty Images

The President and first lady, Michelle Obama attend an interfaith memorial service for the victims of the Dallas police shooting at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, July 12, 2016, in Dallas. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Queen Letizia of Spain and Michelle Obama are seen at Zarzuela Palace, June 30, 2016, in Madrid. Casa de Su Majestad el Rey via Getty Images

First lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama come out from the White House for the arrival of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau for a state dinner at the North Portico, March 10, 2016, in Washington. Prime Minister Trudeau is on an official visit to Washington. Alex Wong/Getty Images

First lady Michelle Obama and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau share a laugh during a ceremony at the White House for an Official Visit, March 10, 2016, in Washington. This is Trudeau's first trip to Washington since becoming Prime Minister. Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry of Wales, with first lady Michelle Obama, and Dr. Jill Biden, watch wounded American veterans play basketball at an event to promote the 2016 Invictus Games at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images

First lady Michelle Obama waves before the arrival of President Barack Obama before the State of the Union Address during a Joint Session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 12, 2016. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Charlize Theron, the founder of the Africa Outreach Project and U.N. Messenger of Peace and first lady Michelle Obama share a high five at the "Let Girls Learn Global Conversation" at The Apollo Theater, Sept. 29, 2015, in New York City. Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Global Goals

First lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama greet Pope Francis with daughters Malia and Sasha at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, Sept. 22, 2015. Tony Gentile/Reuters

First lady Michelle Obama greets Eliana Pinckney, the daughter of the slain Reverend and South Carolina State Sen. Clementa Pinckney, as Pinkney's wife Jennifer looks on, during his funeral in Charleston, South Carolina, June 26, 2015. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

First lady Michelle Obama stands with young students in the courtyard before an event as part of the "Let Girls Learn Initiative" at the Mulberry School for Girls, June 16, 2015, in London. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

First lady Michelle Obama attends the annual White House Correspondent's Association Gala at the Washington Hilton hotel, April 25, 2015, in Washington. Olivier Douliery/Getty Images

Anaya Brodie, left, hugs first lady Michelle Obama during the White House's annual "Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day" in the East Room, April 22, 2015, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Photo

Host Jimmy Fallon and first lady Michelle Obama during the "Evolution of Mom Dancing Part 2" skit, April 2, 2015. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

First lady Michelle Obama speaks onstage during 2015 'Black Girls Rock!' BET Special at NJ Performing Arts Center, March 28, 2015, in Newark, New Jersey. Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Michelle Obama hugs a member of the Akutagawa High School's taiko club during her visit to Fushimi Inari Shinto Shrine in Kyoto, Japan, March 20, 2015. Koji Sasahara/AP Photo

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres takes the first lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive Challenge by learning a new dance in honor of the 5th Anniversary of the "Let's Move!" Initiative during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," March 12, 2015, in Burbank, California. Mike Rozman/Warner Bros.

The first lady reaches out to hold the hand of the President during an event marking the 50th Anniversary of the Selma-to-Montgomery Civil Rights marches at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

First lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama greet people on the tarmac before boarding Air Force One, Jan. 3, 2015, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo

First lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama arrive for an event in the East Room of the White House, Dec. 7, 2014, in Washington. Obama and the first lady welcomed recipients of the 37th Annual Kennedy Center Honors to the White House to celebrate their contributions to the arts. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Image from Michelle Obama's Twitter account which appeared, May 7, 2014 with this caption; "Our prayers are with the missing Nigerian girls and their families. It's time to #BringBackOurGirls. -mo" Michelle Obama/Twitter

First lady Michelle Obama participates in a yoga class during a visit to the Gwen Cherry Park NFL/YET Center, Feb. 25, 2014, in Miami, Florida. The visit was part of a celebration around the fourth anniversary of Lets Move!, her initiative to ensure that all our children grow up healthy and reach their full potential. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Daughters Malia, left, and Sasha joined their mother on a visit to the Great Wall at Mutianyu, China, March 23, 2014. Michelle Obama arrived in Beijing with her mother and daughters to kick off a seven-day, three-city tour to focus on education and cultural exchange. Wand Zhao/AFP/Getty Images

First lady Michelle Obama, left, and President Barack Obama wait for the arrival of French President Franois Hollande for a State Dinner at the North Portico of the White House, Feb. 11, 2014, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Photo

First lady Michelle Obama gives a thumbs-up to US Army Ranger Sergeant First Class Cory Remsburg during the President's State of the Union Address, Jan. 28, 2014, in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The First Family speaks on stage in Washington at the National Building Museum, Dec. 15, 2013. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Host President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive at the 2013 Kennedy Center Honors reception honoring the 2013 recipients in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Dec. 8, 2013. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo

First lady Michelle Obama embraces Sesame Street characters Elmo and Rosita during an event announcing free licensing of Sesame Street characters to promote and market fresh fruit and vegetables by Produce Marketing Association growers, suppliers and retailers, as part of the "Let's Move Initiative," in Washington, Oct. 30, 2013. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Barack Obama walks with his wife Michelle Obama and daughters, Malia, left, and Sasha, second right, through Lafayette Park to St John's Church to attend service, Oct. 27, 2013, in Washington. Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images

First lady Michelle Obama places a rose into a crack of remains of the Berlin Wall during her visit to the Berlin Wall memorial in Berlin, June 19, 2013. Markus Schreiber/AP Photo

Robin Roberts sits down for an interview with first lady Michelle Obama to discuss a variety of topics, including nutritious recipes for busy families, Feb. 26, 2013. Ida Mae AStute/ABC via Getty Images

President Barack Obama dances with first lady Michelle Obama at the Commander-in-Chief Ball, Jan. 21, 2013, in Washington. President Obama was sworn-in for his second term as president during a public ceremonial inauguration earlier in the day. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

First lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama attend the Kennedy Center Honors Reception at the White House in Washington, Dec. 2, 2012. Brendan Hoffman/EPA

First lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama arrive for a rally at Alliant Energy Amphitheater in Dubuque, Iowa, Aug. 15, 2012. Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post via Getty Images

First lady Michelle Obama announces the Best Picture Oscar to Argo for the 85th Annual Academy Awards, live from the Diplomatic Room of the White House, Feb. 24, 2012, in Washington. Obama revealed the award via satellite for the live show being held in Los Angeles. Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images

Host Jay Leno greets first lady Michelle Obama, Jan. 31, 2012. Stacie McChesney/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Current First Lady, Michelle Obama, joined former first ladies Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Barbara Bush and Rosalynn Carter at the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas. Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images

First lady Michelle Obama waits to greet guests as she hosts a luncheon with the spouses of APEC leaders at Kualoa Ranch on the east side of Oahu in Kaaawa, Hawaii, Nov. 13, 2011. Hugh Gentry/Reuters

First lady Michelle Obama with her daughters, Malia, left, and Sasha as they pose for photographs with former South African President Nelson Mandela, right, at his home in Houghton, South Africa, June 21, 2011. Michelle Obama is on her first solo trip to Africa. Debbie Yazbek/EPA

First lady Michelle Obama, President Barack Obama, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo as they arrive to Buckingham Palace, May 24, 2011, in London. President Barack Obama, and his wife Michelle are in the UK for a two day state visit at the invitation of Queen Elizabeth II. Toby Melville/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Mark Kelly, husband of U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, holds Michelle's hand during the "Together We Thrive: Tucson and America" honoring the Jan. 8, 2011 shooting victims, at McKale Memorial Center on the University of Arizona campus, Jan. 12, 2011, in Tucson, Arizona. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

First lady Michelle Obama looks at a display of her 2009 Inaugural gown, jewelries and shoes at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, March 9, 2010. Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images

President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, walk on the south lawn after arriving back at the White House, Oct. 2, 2009, in Washington. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

First lady Michelle Obama harvests vegetables from the White House Kitchen Garden with students from Bancroft Elementary School on the South Lawn of the White House, June 16, 2009. She later sat down to a meal harvested from the garden to focus attention on health and nutrition. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former first lady Nancy Reagan visits first lady Michelle Obama at the White House, June 3, 2009. White House Photo/Samantha Appleton

Oprah Winfrey and first lady Michelle Obama attend Time's 100 Most Influential People in the World Gala at Rose Hall Jazz at Lincoln Center, May 5, 2009, in New York. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, with their daughters, Malia and Sasha introduce their new dog, a Portuguese water dog named Bo, to the White House press corps at the South Lawn of the White House, April 14, 2009, in Washington. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and first lady Michelle Obama embrace at Buckingham Palace in London, April 1, 2009. Daniel Hambury, pool/via Associated Press Photo

First lady Michelle Obama serves lunch at Miriam's Kitchen, which provides meals, case management services and housing support to nearly 250 homeless men and women, March 5, 2009, in Washington. Win McNamee/Getty Images

First lady Michelle Obama is seen in the gallery for President Barack Obama's first Joint Session of Congress, Feb. 24, 2009. Tom Williams/Roll Call/Getty Images

President-elect Barack Obama spends a last couple of moments with his wife Michelle before he is sworn in as the 44th president of the United States in a holding room at the Capital, Jan. 20, 2009, in Washington Charles Ommanney/Getty Images

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk in the Inaugural Parade, Jan. 20, 2009, in Washington. Obama was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States, becoming the first African-American to be elected President. Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images

The Official portrait of first lady Michelle Obama is seen here in this 2009 file photo. Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images)

President-elect Barack Obama and his wife Michelle walk off the stage after Obama gave his victory speech during an election night gathering in Grant Park, Nov. 4, 2008, in Chicago. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama bump fists at an election night rally at the Xcel Energy Center, June 3, 2008, in St. Paul, Minnesota. Obama clinched the Democratic presidential nomination following today's primaries in South Dakota and Montana. Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., his wife, Michelle Obama, and their daughters, Sasha, 2nd right, and Malia, take the stage during a rally near the Iowa state capitol building, May 20, 2008, in Des Moines, Iowa Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Michelle Obama arrives for an interview, Oct. 27, 2008, for "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

Michelle Obama watches her husband, Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama, speak at a town hall style meeting at the Montgomery County Community College, April 21, 2008, in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. Charles Ommanney/Getty Images

Democratic Presidential Candidate Senator Barack Obama with his daughters, Malia and Sasha, and wife Michelle visit the Iowa State Fair, Aug. 16, 2007, in Des Moines, Iowa. Charles Ommanney/Getty Images

Michelle Obama campaigns on behalf of her husband, Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, June 22, 2007. Charles Ommanney/Getty Images

President Barack Obama and Michelle Robinson (later Obama) on their wedding day, Oct. 18, 1992, in Chicago. Obama for America/AP Photo

Michelle Obama shared this throwback Christmas photo of her and Barack to her Instagram account, Dec. 25, 2014. michelleobama/Instagram

Michelle Robinson (later Obama) is seen here in her senior year in 1981 at Whitney Young High School, Chicago. Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library