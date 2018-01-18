Activist explains why she hopes to change the way America views abortion

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision in the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case may have legalized abortion, but a new wave of young, self-described "feminist" women today argue that the court made a mistake.

Christina Bennett, who calls herself a "pro-life feminist" is on the front lines of that fight.

"Just because it's the law doesn't mean it’s right,” said anti-abortion activist Christina Bennett.

The feminist struggle against abortion includes a struggle for acceptance in the larger feminist movement, which excluded anti-abortion groups like the Texas New Wave Feminists from the historic January 2017 Women's March.

Led by her Christian faith, and what she describes as a passion to help and empower all women, Bennett believes her mission in life is to end abortions in America.

The 36-year-old has spent the last 12 years counseling and working with women struggling with the circumstances surrounding unplanned or unwanted pregnancies.

“I care about my sisters, and I want them to succeed in every possible way, spiritually, emotionally, physically," said Bennett. "I want them to do better."

In fact, it is her own life story that drew her to the pro-life movement. According to Bennett, her own mother, as a young woman, was scheduled for an abortion when pregnant with Bennett. As she waited for her appointment, a hospital janitor approached her, talked to her, and led Bennett's mother to change her mind.

"I thought, wow, God saved my life," said Bennett.

In conversation with ABC News, Bennett acknowledged that the circumstances surrounding individual women's decision to end their pregnancies vary.

She concedes that women are often weighing incredibly difficult and very specific factors, including the way in which they became pregnant, their own health or the health of the fetus.

Bennett even admits she has yet to make up her mind about how and when emergency contraception, like the so-called "morning-after pill," can and should be used.

At the same time, Bennett believes her fight for "the right to life" is about more than just prescriptions for specific circumstances.

"I think about abortion like I think about slavery and I think about the civil rights movement and some of the things that my ancestors and forefathers fought for," said Bennett. "Because without the right to life you have no other right."

