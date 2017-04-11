New ads target House Republicans for supporting GOP health plan

A liberal organization is targeting a group of centrist House Republicans over their support for the GOP Obamacare replacement, as lawmakers return home for a two-week recess after scrapping a planned vote to repeal and replace President Obama's signature health care law.

The group, Save My Care, is out with a seven-figure television ad campaign attacking seven House Republicans pushing the American Health Care Act, including moderates like Reps. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., and Tom MacArthur, R-N.J.

The campaign is also running against Republicans from purple districts where Hillary Clinton performed well in the 2016 presidential election, including Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif.

“Congressman Issa promised to protect our health care," the 30-second ad says. “But when right-wing politicians tried to pass a disastrous health care repeal bill that raises costs and cuts coverage, Issa wouldn’t oppose them."

Issa was initially cautious about supporting the GOP bill, but suggested he would back it shortly before it was pulled from the House floor schedule.

Save My Care is also singling out Reps. Mike Coffman, R-Colo., Carlos Curbeleo,R-Fla., and David Valadao, R-Calif., all perennial targets for Democrats every two years.

Congress adjourned last Friday for two weeks, leaving the GOP health care bill in limbo. Moderates and conservatives have disagreed over how to deal with some of Obamacare's mandates in the GOP plan.