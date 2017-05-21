"Saturday Night Live" reprised most of its Team Trump impersonations for the show's season finale this weekend, kicking off the show with a cold open featuring guest stars and cast members belting out a rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."

VIDEO: "HALLELUJAH" COLD OPEN

Alec Baldwin returned yet again to play to President Trump, as did actress Scarlett Johansson to play first daughter Ivanka Trump.

"SNL" cast member Kate McKinnon played counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, Beck Bennett played Vice President Mike Pence, Aidy Bryant plated deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Cecily Strong played first lady Melania Trump, and Mikey Day and Alex Moffatt played Trump offspring Donald Jr. and Eric, respectively. And senior counselor to the president Steve Bannon was represented by a cast member in a Grim Reaper costume.

In the cold open, Baldwin's Trump plays the piano, while everyone sings "Hallelujah." Kate McKinnon performed the song in November on the show, to acknowledge Hillary Clinton's defeat in the presidential election.

After Baldwin's Trump is finished singing, in a nod to the president's week, he says, "I'm not giving up because I didn't do anything wrong, but I can't speak for this people."