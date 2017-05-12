More Americans disapprove of Comey's firing than approve, poll shows

More Americans disapprove of President Trump’s firing former FBI Director James Comey than approve of the decision, according to a new Gallup poll released today.

Four in 10 Americans (39 percent) say they approve of Comey’s losing his job vs. 46 percent who say they disapprove. One in seven of the people polled (15 percent) say they have no opinion.

The results show typical partisan divisions. Republicans broadly support the president's decision: 79 percent of Republicans back Comey's ouster vs. only 13 percent who disapprove.

Similarly, 78 percent of Democrats disapprove vs. 14 percent who approve. More independents disapprove than approve by a 45 percent vs. 32 percent split. A quarter of independents (24 percent) have no opinion.

Trump has averaged a 41 percent job approval in the three days since Comey’s firing Tuesday, roughly steady with where he has been for most of his young presidency so far.

In July 1993, when then-President Bill Clinton ousted then-FBI Director William Sessions, 44 percent approved vs. 24 percent who disapproved. One in three (32 percent) had no opinion.

This poll was taken May 10-11 with a random sample of 1,013 adults. The margin of error for all adults is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

The question wording was: "Do you approve or disapprove of President Trump’s decision on Tuesday to remove James Comey as Director of the FBI?"