ANALYSIS: Dems holding their fire in the face of Russia investigation

Three minutes into a 14-minute speech Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., pivoted from the news of the day to judicial nominations and tax reform, and Democratic political operatives advising the party and candidates around the country breathed a sigh of relief. After months of wrestling with how to talk about the Russia investigations, Democrats now seem to agree they should tread lightly on the topic, and that when it comes to the Russia news, going all in is not a winning strategy.

Interested in Russia Investigation? Add Russia Investigation as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Russia Investigation news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Just hours before Schumer's remarks on the Senate floor, the special counsel’s office had indicted two former Trump campaign officials and unsealed a guilty plea from another former Trump adviser. Despite the seriousness of the news and possible implications for Republicans and the White House, top Democrats on Capitol Hill kept their responses relatively measured. They argued the investigations should go on free from any outside influence and said little else.

On last night's "Late Night with Seth Meyer," Bernie Sanders summed up his political calculus.

“Americans are not staying up every day worrying about Russia’s interference in our election,” the Vermont senator said. “They’re wondering how they’re going to send their kids to college. They’re worried about how they’re going to be able to pay the rent.”

A former Democratic Party staffer under President Obama told ABC News, “It does not matter if there is a picture of Trump shaking Putin’s hand and saying, ‘Thanks for the emails.’ We are not going to win in 2018 off the Russia story. We are going to win, because [Republicans] are cutting taxes for billionaires while cutting services for the poor and middle class.”

A week from voting day in Virginia, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam reportedly brushed aside a question about the special counsel’s announcements, telling a Washington Post reporter, “It is certainly unfortunate for this country, it’s unfortunate for Virginia, but there a process in place, and I support the process. Justice will be served."

Northam continued, “I’ve got a week left, and we’re going to continue to focus on the positive message, the message of jobs, health care and the education.”

The fact remains too that the scope and direction of the special counsel’s work is still largely unknown and early indications suggest Mueller is not looking solely at the GOP.

On Monday, Tony Podesta, a top Democrat fundraiser and the brother of Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, stepped down from his namesake lobbying group. The Podesta Group has been the subject of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation as well, because of its work on behalf of foreign interests, specifically dealing with Ukraine.

With the president’s approval ratings at an all-time low, Democrats on the Hill feel cautiously optimistic that they are winning messaging battles around policy issues and that any news from Mueller’s team could do their work for them, perhaps even more effectively, if they stay out.

“Mueller has the investigation in the eyes of everyday people,” a Democratic Party operative who advises House candidates told ABC News. “[Voters] are going to see much more credibility if it comes from law enforcement than if becomes politicized.”

His team has been advising candidates to stick to issues like the economy, health care and jobs, but he added: “If [the president] fires Mueller, you can call me back.”