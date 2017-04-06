ANALYSIS: Senate's 'nuclear option' may have lasting consequences

The deterioration of bipartisanship in Washington is something that's been occurring for years -- but a development that may take place as soon as today will divide the Democrats and Republicans in the legislative branch even further.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will move to change the Senate rules to allow a simple 51-majority vote to end debate on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch, instead of the 60 votes required by Senate rules. It may sound like just some simple math, but the "nuclear option" is a fundamental shift in the way Supreme Court justices are confirmed. It also could signal a change in the type of judges that may be nominated by presidents on either side of the aisle down the road.

Why is it happening?

In traditional Senate rules, those 60 votes are needed, but Democrats have mostly joined together saying they will filibuster and refuse cloture, the Senate procedure to end debate and vote, effectively blocking Gorsuch’s nomination. In order to bypass this, Republicans will go ahead anyway deploying the "nuclear option," a maneuver that allows that majority of senators to end the debate and vote for Gorsuch's confirmation. It marks the latest, but one of the most significant, signs of increasing political polarization in Washington and American politics.

What are the risks?

There's a tendency for presidents of both parties to nominate judges to the highest court who can make it over that 60-vote hurdle -- essentially such judges are seen as more moderate. The Democrats are saying now they are opposed to Gorsuch because he is extreme and was evasive during his confirmation hearing, but there’s no doubt that continued deployment of the "nuclear option" would mean extreme judicial choices on both sides of the aisle. Not choices like Gorsuch or for that matter, Merrick Garland. Garland was President Obama's choice to replace Justice Antonin Scalia after he died, but Garland wasn't even given a hearing by Republicans. Part of the reason Democrats have decided to proceed with the filibuster is because of that decision by Republicans. Without needing to get those 60 votes, presidents will want to cater to their base even more with these critical choices.

These possibilities worry lawmakers who see the "nuclear option" as a no-turning-back scenario -- and it should worry the public as well.

One concerned Senator -- and a longtime defender of Senate rules -- is John McCain, R-Arizona. In a floor speech this week he cautioned against the historic rule change, saying, "What we are poised to do at the end of this week will have tremendous consequences and I fear that some day we will regret what we’re about to do. In fact, I'm confident we will."

He's far from alone. If there’s no reason for the two parties to work together and at least try to offer nominees that are acceptable to lawmakers in both parties, there’s likely no reason for them to work together on any policy, legislation, or issues.

It should be noted that politics are, of course, at play here, as well. Three of the Democrats supporting Gorsuch -- Senators Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Joe Donnelly of Indiana -- are from red states and are up for re-election in 2018. Others, like Senators Claire McCaskill of Missouri and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, are both from states the president won, are up for re-election next year and will vote against Gorsuch with their political calculation partly relying on the Democratic bases in their states.

The filibuster and "nuclear option" does have support from the bases of the two parties, but it’s a slippery slope Congress may not recover from.

And it's clear Americans want both sides to work together, so Congress should heed this desire and try their hand at bipartisanship.