Sen. John McCain returned to Phoenix in late July to begin chemotherapy and radiation treatment for glioblastoma at the Mayo Clinic, but he's making time for one of his favorite pastimes: watching his beloved Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Republican lawmaker, along with wife Cindy McCain and their daughter Meghan McCain, headed to Phoenix's Chase Field Thursday night to watch the Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Sadly, for the McCains, the Diamondbacks lost 8-6.

Regardless, they had a great time. "Having fun at the @Dbacks game with @MeghanMcCain & @cindymccain - let's go #Dbacks!" tweeted Sen. McCain, along with a photo of the trio at the game.

Meghan McCain, wearing a Diamondbacks cap, posted a photo on Instagram with her dad, writing "Go D-BACKS!"

???? Go D-BACKS! A post shared by Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) on Aug 10, 2017 at 7:59pm PDT

Sen. McCain's office announced on July 28 that he was returning to the Grand Canyon state for treatment.

"In accordance with the guidance of his physicians, Senator McCain is returning to Arizona to undergo further treatment at Mayo Clinic," read the statement. "On Monday, July 31, he will begin a standard post-surgical regimen of targeted radiation and chemotherapy. During that time, Senator McCain will maintain a work schedule. He plans to return to Washington at the conclusion of the August recess."