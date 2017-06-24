Armed forces, federal departments, lawmakers honor Take Your Dog to Work Day

Jun 24, 2017, 2:28 AM ET
The Marines tweeted this photo on June 23, 2017, in honor of Take Your Dog to Work Day.

Woof!

Lawmakers, branches of the armed forces and federal departments populated their Twitter timelines Friday with pooch pics in honor of Take Your Dog to Work Day, also referred to as Bring Your Dog to Work Day.

The day was created in 1999 by Pet Sitters International, a North Carolina-based educational association for professional pet sitters, to encourage business owners to allow dogs in the workplace.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) tweeted, "Enjoyed having these patriotic pups in the office today. Now it's back to #Illinois Happy Friday, #IL16! #BringYourDogToWorkDay."

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) combined his #BringYourDogToWorkDay photo with another popular social media hashtag, #FlashbackFriday, tweeting, "#FlashbackFriday to a big day at the Capitol for our office dog, Juneau. Happy #BringYourDogToWorkDay!"

"The @WhiteHouse is the best place to #BringYourDogToWorkDay," boasted the Secret Service in a tweet, along with a photo of an officer and his dog. "Proud to #KeepAmericaSafe #ProtectionNeverRests."

The Marines tweeted a photo of a service member with a combat canine.

"It's #BringYourDogToWorkDay! Our dedicated and well-trained military working are always ready for work!" tweeted the Department of Defense, along with photos of service members and combat dogs.

The Army shared a dog-related fact: "#DidYouKnow: Approximately 90% of military working dogs are adopted by their former handlers when they retire," read its Bring Your Dog to Work Day tweet.

One of the TSA's regional Twitter accounts posted a photo of dog who detects explosives at Salt Lake City International Airport. "Joanne & her explosive detection K9 Bruce love working together @slcairport to keep travelers safe. A perfect pair!" read the tweet.

FEMA tweeted a video of one its Urban Search & Rescue dogs, Elizabeth.

The Florida office of Customs and Border Protection tweeted photos of its detection dogs, writing, "#CBP's canines provide reliable detection capabilities and a visible deterrent against criminal and terrorist threats #BringYourDogToWorkDay."

The USDA tweeted a photo of a dog on a farm, writing, "Some people are lucky enough to have their dog at work everyday! #BringYourDogToWorkDay."