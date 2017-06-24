Woof!

Lawmakers, branches of the armed forces and federal departments populated their Twitter timelines Friday with pooch pics in honor of Take Your Dog to Work Day, also referred to as Bring Your Dog to Work Day.

The day was created in 1999 by Pet Sitters International, a North Carolina-based educational association for professional pet sitters, to encourage business owners to allow dogs in the workplace.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) tweeted, "Enjoyed having these patriotic pups in the office today. Now it's back to #Illinois Happy Friday, #IL16! #BringYourDogToWorkDay."

Enjoyed having these patriotic pups in the office today. Now it's back to #Illinois ?? Happy Friday, #IL16! #BringYourDogToWorkDay pic.twitter.com/kdGxR4gyfk — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) June 23, 2017

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) combined his #BringYourDogToWorkDay photo with another popular social media hashtag, #FlashbackFriday, tweeting, "#FlashbackFriday to a big day at the Capitol for our office dog, Juneau. Happy #BringYourDogToWorkDay!"

#FlashbackFriday to a big day at the Capitol for our office dog, Juneau. Happy #BringYourDogToWorkDay! pic.twitter.com/usHdHctaA1 — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) June 23, 2017

"The @WhiteHouse is the best place to #BringYourDogToWorkDay," boasted the Secret Service in a tweet, along with a photo of an officer and his dog. "Proud to #KeepAmericaSafe #ProtectionNeverRests."

The Marines tweeted a photo of a service member with a combat canine.

"It's #BringYourDogToWorkDay! Our dedicated and well-trained military working are always ready for work!" tweeted the Department of Defense, along with photos of service members and combat dogs.

It's #BringYourDogToWorkDay! Our dedicated and well-trained military working ?????? are always ready for work! https://t.co/sjKwgFxbWP pic.twitter.com/oEDVkLCxkX — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) June 23, 2017

The Army shared a dog-related fact: "#DidYouKnow: Approximately 90% of military working dogs are adopted by their former handlers when they retire," read its Bring Your Dog to Work Day tweet.

#DidYouKnow: Approximately 90% of military working dogs are adopted by their former handlers when they retire. #BringYourDogToWorkDay pic.twitter.com/0q8lz3K1DH — GoArmy (@GoArmy) June 23, 2017

One of the TSA's regional Twitter accounts posted a photo of dog who detects explosives at Salt Lake City International Airport. "Joanne & her explosive detection K9 Bruce love working together @slcairport to keep travelers safe. A perfect pair!" read the tweet.

Joanne & her explosive detection K9 Bruce love working together @slcairport to keep travelers safe. A perfect pair! #BringYourDogToWorkDay pic.twitter.com/mWAOGIbCF8 — TSAmedia_Lorie (@TSAmedia_Lorie) June 23, 2017

FEMA tweeted a video of one its Urban Search & Rescue dogs, Elizabeth.

#BringYourDogToWorkDay is just another day on the job for Elizabeth and K9 Ventoux with @VATF1 Urban Search & Rescue. pic.twitter.com/3zQcl6g4OM — FEMA (@fema) June 23, 2017

The Florida office of Customs and Border Protection tweeted photos of its detection dogs, writing, "#CBP's canines provide reliable detection capabilities and a visible deterrent against criminal and terrorist threats #BringYourDogToWorkDay."

#CBP's canines provide reliable detection capabilities and a visible deterrent against criminal and terrorist threats #BringYourDogToWorkDay pic.twitter.com/5Kvq3tM8YO — CBP Florida (@CBPFlorida) June 23, 2017

The USDA tweeted a photo of a dog on a farm, writing, "Some people are lucky enough to have their dog at work everyday! #BringYourDogToWorkDay."