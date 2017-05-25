Talk about power politics.

President Donald Trump isn't afraid to mix it up in the boardroom and today in Brussels he showed he could throw some proverbial elbows -- or hands -- too.

One of the more surprising moments caught on camera today at the NATO summit in Belgium came when Trump was seen grabbing the arm of the Prime Minister of Montenegro and appearing to push him to get to the front of the group.

Prime Minister Dusko Markovic appeared to smile and embrace the move, turning towards Trump, but no conversation ensues.

The moment may have been fleeting, but the internet seemed to enjoy it today.

“I have not seen the video,” press secretary Sean Spicer said.

Trump is set to head back to the U.S. on Saturday May 27.