Former President Barack Obama surprised Broadway theater-goers Friday when he and daughter Malia attended the evening performance of "The Price."

The daddy-daughter duo headed backstage after the play -- a new revival of the Arthur Miller classic -- and met with the cast, including Mark Ruffalo, Danny DeVito, Tony Shalhoub and Jessica Hecht.

The Roundabout Theatre Company tweeted a photo of the pair with the cast, writing, "We are so honored to have had President @barackobama in our theater this evening for #ThePriceBway!"

We are so honored to have had President @BarackObama in our theater this evening for #ThePriceBway! ??: @brugli pic.twitter.com/62jNnC0FMX — Roundabout Theatre (@RTC_NYC) February 25, 2017

The president and Malia were spotted leaving the American Airlines Theatre through a stage door, and were greeted by catcalls and shouts of "there he is!" by passers-by.

In "The Price," a police officer feels that life has passed him by while he took care of his late father. He and his estranged brother must reunite to sell off their father's possessions.

The Obama clan is no stranger no Broadway, having attended several shows during his presidency, including "Hamilton," "A Raisin in the Sun," "Joe Turner's Come and Gone," "Memphis," "Kinky Boots,"

Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark," "Sister Act," "The Trip to Bountiful," "Motown the Musical" and "The Addams Family."

ABC News' Brendan Rand contributed to this report.