Rep. Steve Scalise got a shout-out from U2 frontman Bono during one of the band's concerts, according to a video tweeted Tuesday night from the Louisiana Republican's account.

Scalise remains hospitalized in serious condition at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, following last week's shooting incident during congressional baseball practice at a park in Alexandria, Virginia.

"Thanks Bono & @U2," reads the tweet on Rep. Scalise's page, which was signed by "#TeamScalise."

"You've been through some troubling days here with the shooting in Alexandria," Bono says on-stage in the video. "We are so grateful that Congressman Scalise and his comrades made it through. So grateful. We hold them up, as love holds us all up."

While neither the tweet nor the video explicitly identifies when or where the concert footage was filmed, U2 performed Tuesday night in Hyattsville, Maryland, at FedExField, home of the Washington Redskins. FedExField is located about 19 miles northeast of Alexandria.

Sen. Ted Cruz(R-Tex.) apparently tweeted a photo and video from that concert, but did not mention any comments Bono made about Scalise. "At the U2 concert tonight with friends," Cruz tweeted. "What talent. Great show!"

At the U2 concert tonight with friends. What talent. Great show! pic.twitter.com/QZegOfrRM0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 21, 2017