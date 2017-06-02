Buildings light up in green in support of Paris climate accord

In the aftermath of Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from a landmark climate agreement signed by 195 nations in 2015, a slew of political and business leaders around the world announced their support for and commitment to the accord.
That support was buttressed by several city monuments and landmarks around the world, which lit up in green as an expression of support for the Paris climate diplomacy.
Paris:
Regardless of #Trump's decision, cities will apply #ParisAgreement. #Climate pic.twitter.com/cW9n0EoQa7— Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) June 1, 2017
Mexico City:
New York City:
Gov. Cuomo: "Climate change is real and won't be wished away by denial." Our gate is green for Paris Climate Accord, new NY, CA, WA effort. pic.twitter.com/tznubxL7qx— New York State Fair (@NYSFair) June 2, 2017
City Hall shines green tonight because New York City will honor the goals of the #ParisAgreement. pic.twitter.com/BV0IIZYPpA— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 2, 2017
Boston:
City Hall is green tonight. Boston stands with the environment. We must protect our future. #ParisAccord pic.twitter.com/yTL5albn2f— Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) June 2, 2017
Washington, D.C.:
Exiting the #ParisAgreement may make us see red & feel blue, but the Wilson Building's lit up green tonight to prove the fight endures pic.twitter.com/gRUMDtbXlq— Council of DC (@councilofdc) June 2, 2017
Montreal:
Montreal salutes your leadership. You have our full support.Cities will making sure to reach goals #ParisAccord. No Plan B for planet pic.twitter.com/WfrpB3ILjD— DenisCoderre (@DenisCoderre) June 2, 2017