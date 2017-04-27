Caitlyn Jenner visited the White House Thursday for meetings with Trump administration officials, ABC News has confirmed.

"She was there for meetings and on her promo tour for her new book ["The Secrets of My Life"], released this week," a rep for Jenner said.

ABC News spotted Jenner -- whose now-cancelled E! docuseries "I Am Cait" chronicled her journey as a transgender woman -- entering the White House complex Thursday afternoon.

It was unclear with whom she met. The New York Post's "Page Six" reported, however, that the former Olympian met with Vice President Mike Pence, whose spokesman did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Jenner, 67, voted for President Trump, but she hasn't seen him since an inauguration party. She has since called out Trump for rescinding protections for transgender students.

"He wanted me to come play golf with him,” Jenner told ABC News' Diane Sawyer earlier this month. "At that time, I thought it was a pretty good idea, but since Title IX, it's not a good idea and so I won't be playing golf with him ... Would I meet with him privately on this issue? Absolutely."