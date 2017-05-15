Callista Gingrich likely to be named ambassador to Vatican

Callista Gingrich, the wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, will "likely" be named U.S. ambassador to the Holy See, according to a White House aide.

Gingrich, a former congressional aide who is now an author and president of a multimedia production company, considers herself a devout Catholic. She's also a member of church choir at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

CNN was the first to report that Gingrich is under consideration for the ambassador position. Her husband Newt Gingrich, a Trump supporter, had been considered for a position in the Trump administration.

The U.S. established diplomatic relations with the Holy See in 1984 under President Reagan. Gingrich would be the 11th U.S. ambassador to the Vatican if she is picked by Trump and confirmed by the Senate.

Louis L. Bono is temporarily serving as the chargé d’affaires to the Holy See until a permanent ambassador is confirmed.

The news about Gingrich comes ahead of President Trump's visit to the Vatican during which he's expected to meet with Pope Francis.