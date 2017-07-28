Capitol Hill lawmakers celebrate National Intern Day

Jul 28, 2017, 1:18 AM ET
PHOTO: Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., tweeted this photo on July 27, 2017, with his interns in honor of National Intern Day.Twitter/Adam Kinzinger
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., tweeted this photo on July 27, 2017, with his interns in honor of National Intern Day.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill celebrated National Intern Day on Thursday by recognizing their young, politically-minded staff.

Below, a round-up of senators, members of congress and other officials who took to Twitter to pay tribute to these hard-working folks:

REP. ANDRE CARSON, D-IND.

"Happy #NationalInternDay to our DC summer interns," tweeted Carson with a photo of his interns. "Our staff greatly appreciates your hard work this summer. #IN07"

REP. ADAM KINZINGER, R-ILL.

"Join me in celebrating #NationalInternDay and thanking our #TeamKinzinger Summer 2017 interns!" tweeted Kinzinger, who included a link to an internship application.

TOM PRICE, SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

"Happy #NationalInternDay from all of us at @HHSGov," Price tweeted.

REP. JIM RENACCI, R-OHIO

"Grateful to all the hardworking men & women who pursue their civic duty and careers through my office," Renacci tweeted.

REP. TOM MCCLINTOCK, R-CALIF.

"Thanks to our amazing interns on this #NationalInternDay," McClintock wrote. "Thanks for all you do for #CA04 in the name of #liberty."

SEN. THOM TILLIS, R-N.C.

"Happy #NationalInternDay to our awesome interns!" tweeted Tillis, who included a link to an internship application.

REP. ROD BLUM, R-IOWA

Blum singled out three of his interns, tweeting a photo of them, writing, "Thanks to our hard working interns Patricia, Kassy, and Andrew for their service to #IA01 this summer! #NationalInternDay."

REP. WILL HURD, R-TEX.

"Happy #NationalInternDay to all the amazing and hard-working interns we have!" tweeted Hurd, including a photo of his interns.

REP. SCOTT PETERS, D-CALIF.

"Thank you to our interns for your hard work this summer on behalf of #CA52 and for being part of #TeamPeters," tweeted Peters.

REP. MIKE BOST, R-ILL.

"Happy #NationalInternDay! Thanks to Marney, Taylor, and J.R. for your excellent work on behalf of Southern Illinois this summer," Bost tweeted.

REP. ROGER WILLIAMS, R-TEX.

"It's NationalInternDay!" tweeted Williams. "Katie, Jake, Teddy and Paige: thanks for spending your summer with us and serving #TX25."

REP. STEVE PEARCE, R-N.M.

"Here's to Team Pearce's all star interns! #NationalInternDay," tweeted Pearce, along with a photo of a group of interns.

REP. KATHERINE CLARK, D-MASS.

"Thanking all of my all-star DC summer interns on this #NationalInternDay!" Clark tweeted, along with a link to more information about the internship program.

REP. DEBBIE DINGELL, D-MICH.

"On #NationalInternDay, we celebrated with tacos and some @JohnDingell wisdom. Thank you to our hardworking summer interns!" tweeted Dingell.

REP LUKE MESSER, R-IND.

Messer tweeted a photo of his interns, writing, "Huge shoutout to Will, Tyler, Jenny and Ryan on #nationalinternday! Bright futures ahead!"