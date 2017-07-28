Capitol Hill lawmakers celebrate National Intern Day

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill celebrated National Intern Day on Thursday by recognizing their young, politically-minded staff.

Below, a round-up of senators, members of congress and other officials who took to Twitter to pay tribute to these hard-working folks:

REP. ANDRE CARSON, D-IND.

"Happy #NationalInternDay to our DC summer interns," tweeted Carson with a photo of his interns. "Our staff greatly appreciates your hard work this summer. #IN07"

REP. ADAM KINZINGER, R-ILL.

"Join me in celebrating #NationalInternDay and thanking our #TeamKinzinger Summer 2017 interns!" tweeted Kinzinger, who included a link to an internship application.

TOM PRICE, SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

"Happy #NationalInternDay from all of us at @HHSGov," Price tweeted.

REP. JIM RENACCI, R-OHIO

"Grateful to all the hardworking men & women who pursue their civic duty and careers through my office," Renacci tweeted.

REP. TOM MCCLINTOCK, R-CALIF.

"Thanks to our amazing interns on this #NationalInternDay," McClintock wrote. "Thanks for all you do for #CA04 in the name of #liberty."

SEN. THOM TILLIS, R-N.C.

"Happy #NationalInternDay to our awesome interns!" tweeted Tillis, who included a link to an internship application.

REP. ROD BLUM, R-IOWA

Blum singled out three of his interns, tweeting a photo of them, writing, "Thanks to our hard working interns Patricia, Kassy, and Andrew for their service to #IA01 this summer! #NationalInternDay."

REP. WILL HURD, R-TEX.

"Happy #NationalInternDay to all the amazing and hard-working interns we have!" tweeted Hurd, including a photo of his interns.

REP. SCOTT PETERS, D-CALIF.

"Thank you to our interns for your hard work this summer on behalf of #CA52 and for being part of #TeamPeters," tweeted Peters.

REP. MIKE BOST, R-ILL.

"Happy #NationalInternDay! Thanks to Marney, Taylor, and J.R. for your excellent work on behalf of Southern Illinois this summer," Bost tweeted.

REP. ROGER WILLIAMS, R-TEX.

"It's NationalInternDay!" tweeted Williams. "Katie, Jake, Teddy and Paige: thanks for spending your summer with us and serving #TX25."

REP. STEVE PEARCE, R-N.M.

"Here's to Team Pearce's all star interns! #NationalInternDay," tweeted Pearce, along with a photo of a group of interns.

REP. KATHERINE CLARK, D-MASS.

"Thanking all of my all-star DC summer interns on this #NationalInternDay!" Clark tweeted, along with a link to more information about the internship program.

REP. DEBBIE DINGELL, D-MICH.

"On #NationalInternDay, we celebrated with tacos and some @JohnDingell wisdom. Thank you to our hardworking summer interns!" tweeted Dingell.

REP LUKE MESSER, R-IND.

Messer tweeted a photo of his interns, writing, "Huge shoutout to Will, Tyler, Jenny and Ryan on #nationalinternday! Bright futures ahead!"