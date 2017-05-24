Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, told ABC News that he will testify before the House Intelligence Committee on June 6 as part of its investigation of Russia’s attempts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

Page also confirmed to ABC News that he has retained legal counsel.

In a May 23 letter addressed to Reps. L. Michael Conway and Adam Schiff, the ranking members of the committee, Page outlined his objections to former CIA Director John Brennan’s testimony Tuesday that Russia “brazenly interfered” in the election.

“I saw interaction that in my mind raised questions of whether it was collusion,” Brennan said. “It was necessary to pull threads.”

Page, however, dismissed Brennan’s claims as “false Russia conspiracy theories” and provided a five-page appendix, complete with footnotes, detailing a point-by-point protest.

“The vast majority of the open session testimony by Mr. Brennan and other Clinton/Obama regime appointees who have recently appeared before your committee loyally presented one biased viewpoint and base of experience.” Page wrote. “When I have my turn next month, I look forward to adding some accurate insights regarding what has really been happening in Russia over recent years, including 2016.”

When reached for comment, a spokesman for Schiff said the congressman would not confirm or comment on upcoming witnesses. The committee has typically not announced its plans until much closer to a scheduled hearing.

Page, a New York businessman who owns a consulting firm called Global Energy Capital, joined the Trump campaign in March 2016, but after he traveled to Moscow in July to deliver a speech at the New Economic School, advocating for better relations with Russia, the campaign attempted to distance Trump from Page.

In an interview with ABC News’ chief anchor George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America” in April, Page wavered on whether he discussed easing sanctions against Russia with anyone in the Russian government during that trip.

“Something may have come up in a conversation,” Page replied. “I have no recollection, and there’s nothing specifically that I would have done that would have given people that impression.”

“Someone may have brought it up,” he continued. “And if it was, it was not something I was offering or that someone was asking for.”

ABC News’ Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.