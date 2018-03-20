More cash expected to flow in Illinois gubernatorial race as Pritzker, Rauner advance

Money was the big winner in a marque Illinois primary race Tuesday night as two multi-millionaires faced off in the governor's race.

Meanwhile a key Democratic congressional primary featuring Blue Dog Democrat Rep. Dan Lipinski against Democratic progressive activist Marie Newman was too close to call.

Here's are some of the results in the Illinois primary races.

Governor’s Race Goes Big

The race to become Illinois' next governor continued on its track to be one of, if not the most expensive gubernatorial races in American history on Tuesday night, as two self-funding candidates who have already poured millions into their campaigns advanced to the November general election.

The Associated Press projected that Democrat J.B. Pritzker, heir to the Hyatt Hotel fortune, and incumbent GOP Governor Bruce Rauner won their respective primaries Tuesday night.

We did it! This victory belongs to all of you. Together, we’re going to win big up and down the ballot this November and move Illinois forward. Let’s do this. pic.twitter.com/bFSGyA6Up7 — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) March 21, 2018

Rauner, who poured over $50 million of his own money into his campaign and is widely viewed as the most vulnerable Republican governor in the country, barely held off a primary challenge from conservative State Rep. Jeanne Ives, winning by a little more than 20,000 votes.

Dogged by a budget crisis during his tenure, Rauner has seen his approval rating dip into the 30’s heading towards November, and his performance Tuesday night only further reinforces the narrative that even those in his own party are skeptical of his effectiveness as governor.

But regardless of the margins Tuesday night, more money is now expected to flow into the race now that two independently wealthy candidates will be on the ballot in November.

If the current rate of spending holds, Illinois could break the current record for the most expensive gubernatorial race in American history, a title currently held by California's 2010 gubernatorial election, which saw roughly $280 million spent.

"It’s entirely possible that that could happen here. The only two people who know how expensive the race will be are the two self-funders," Sarah Brune, the executive director of the Illinois Campaign for Political Reform, a non-partisan group that tracks political spending in the state, told ABC News.

"All in sum, all of the candidates for governor have raised about $160 million so far," Brune said, an impressive total considering the general election campaign just now getting underway.

The Democratic Governors Association (DGA) praised Pritzker’s victory Tuesday night, saying he is a candidate that will deliver “much-needed change for Illinois.”

“With a strong candidate like JB Pritzker, Illinois is a top pickup opportunity for Democrats in the fall. The DGA looks forward to working to elect JB Pritzker to serve as Illinois’ next governor,” said Washington Governor Jay Inslee, who chairs the DGA.

The DGA also ran television ads in the waning days of the campaign hoping to boost Ives by reinforcing her conservative credentials and hurt Rauner, a move that appears to have paid dividends Tuesday night.

Illinois 3rd Congressional District too close to call

It’s a nail-biter in one of the most watched races in the country, but seven-term incumbent Rep. Dan Lipinski is holding a narrow lead to keep his seat and likely head towards an eighth term in Illinois 3rd Congressional district.

With more than 94 percent of precincts reporting, Lipinski has a slim edge over his opponent, Marie Newman by just over 1,500 votes.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.