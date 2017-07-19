CBO estimates 32 million more uninsured in a decade with Obamacare repeal

The Congressional Budget Office's estimate of Senate Republicans' latest push to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a concurrent replacement plan indicates the strategy would result in a major increase of the country's uninsured when compared to current law.

The number of uninsured persons would increase by 17 million in 2018 under the Obamacare Repeal Reconciliation Act compared to the rules already in place. That amount increases to 27 million in 2020, then 32 million additional uninsured by 2026.

The CBO estimates that the plan would decrease deficits by $473 billion by the end of the next 10 years.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.