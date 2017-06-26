The Congressional Budget Office announced that it will be releasing its review of the latest Republican health care bill Monday afternoon, as senators released a revised version of the legislation in the face of opposition from members of both parties.

The analysis will be the first for the Better Care Reconciliation Act, which was first released last week by Republican senators and updated Monday. The act represents the upper chamber's attempt to "repeal and replace" the 2010 Affordable Care Act; the House of Representatives narrowly passed its version, the American Health Care Act, in early May.

At least five Republican senators have already voiced opposition to the act, which notably eliminates the individual mandate to purchase insurance and allows states to opt out of other ACA provisions. The bill differs from the House legislation by not including language to waive essential benefit coverage.

The final CBO review of the AHCA before its passage in the House estimated that 23 million more Americans would be uninsured by 2026 than under the current law, while reducing the federal deficit by over $330 million in the 10 years from 2017 to 2026.