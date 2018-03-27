Census to include controversial question on citizenship status

The Trump administration announced Monday plans to include a controversial question about citizenship status to the upcoming 2020 census, a move that has sparked backlash from civil rights groups and Democratic lawmakers alike.

This will be the first time since 1950 that a question about citizenship status is asked on the census, the Department of Commerce said in a statement released Monday evening.

The agency said the citizenship question will help to ensure enforcement of the Voting Rights Act, a 1965 law created to ensure minority access to the polls.

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross' announcement comes on the heels of a request from the Department of Justice to reinstate the question. A citizenship question is a late addition to the census as other census questions have already been announced.

Critics of a citizenship inquiry on the census say asking about citizenship status will decrease participation in the census of non-citizens at a time of increased national anti-immigration sentiment.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.