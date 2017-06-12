Ken Starr, who investigated members of the Clinton administration as an independent counsel in the 1990s, told ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos this morning that "you have to look at everything" in determining whether there is evidence to begin a case for obstruction of justice against President Trump.

Starr, appearing on "Good Morning America," also referred to the dispute between former FBI Director James Comey and the president as a case of "he said, he said."

In his testimony before the Senate intelligence committee last week, Comey spoke about a series of interactions with Trump in which he said the president requested his “loyalty” and pushed him to drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, which the White House has denied.

If Comey’s testimony is accurate and the president indeed attempted to influence the investigation into Flynn -- who was fired after the White House said he had misrepresented the nature of his contact with the Russian ambassador to the United States -- some legal experts believe that it may constitute an obstruction of justice, or a federal crime in which someone “corruptly” attempts to “influence, obstruct or impede” the “due and proper administration of the law” in a pending proceeding or investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.