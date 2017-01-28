Some Colleges Warning Foreign Students on Travel After Trump's Immigration Order

Some colleges are advising foreign students and scholars who might be affected by President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration to defer travel outside of the U.S. at least until there is more clarity on how the order may affect them.

Princeton University, Stanford University's center for international students and the Rochester Institute of Technology have each issued advice against immediate travel out of the country by members of their college communities.

"We have strongly advised students and scholars who might be affected and who have travel plans in the coming days to defer travel outside of the United States until there is some clarity and legal analysis of the situation or, if they must travel, to seek legal counsel before they do," Princeton University's dean wrote in an advisory to the university's faculty Friday night.

President Trump's executive order, which he said is aimed at protecting the nation from terrorists, suspends for 90 days immigration to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority nations -- Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Iran and Libya. It also suspends for 120 days the entry of refugees into the U.S. and indefinitely bans Syrian refugees from coming into the country.

Similar to Princeton, Stanford's Bechtel International Center, which serves foreign students and scholars and their families, posted on Facebook on Friday its recommendation against travel by people from the seven countries covered in the executive order.

"We recommend that nationals of these countries do not travel," the post said. "We share your concerns and we, along with several campus partners, are planning to host workshops next week. We will continue to update as this order, and possibly others, unfold."

In New York State, the Rochester Institute of Technology said in a statement to ABC News that it is reviewing the president's order.

"We currently have undergraduate and graduate students from more than 100 countries enrolled in our university," the college's international student services director, Jeffrey W. Cox, said. "Among those students, 45 are from the countries listed in the executive order. We have informally advised those students to not make any travel plans to leave the United States, even to neighboring Canada, during the next 30 days."