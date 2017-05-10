The unexpected firing of FBI Director James Comey was a decision made by a "deeply insecure president,” Hillary Clinton’s former 2016 running mate said this morning.

"That shows that we have a deeply insecure president who understands that the noose is tightening because of this [FBI] Russia investigation and that's why I believe he has let Jim Comey go," Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., told ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America." “I think there is an effort to stop this investigation in its track."

Kaine said Trump's letter Tuesday to Comey "is very telling," adding that he believes the termination "is an attempt to obstruct the investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign."

Trump's missive cited a recommendation of the attorney general and the deputy attorney general, saying the termination was "effective immediately."

"While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau," the president wrote. "It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission."

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.