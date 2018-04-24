Newly raised concerns about the professional conduct of Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson as a military doctor threaten to delay, or possibly derail, his nomination to be secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, sources on Capitol Hill and at the White House tell ABC News.

Interested in Trump Administration? Add Trump Administration as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Trump Administration news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The Senate Veterans Affairs Committee planned to hold a confirmation hearing for Jackson on Wednesday. Sources say that hearing could now be in doubt.

Jackson, who is currently President Donald Trump's personal White House physician, has also faced questions about his limited management experience and overall qualification to head the second-largest agency in the federal government.

The Associated Press

"I've been in leadership school for 23 years now, and I've been able to rise to the level of an admiral, a flag officer in the Navy. I didn't just stumble into that," Jackson said this month in an interview with his hometown newspaper, the Lubbock (Texas) Avalanche-Journal. "I think I've got what it takes, and you know, I don't buy into that argument at all."

Trump nominated Jackson last month after he fired his first VA secretary, David Shulkin, amid allegations Shulkin misused taxpayer funds and faced growing tension with other senior Trump staff.

The Associated Press

Veterans groups last month were cautious in their judgment after Jackson was nominated by Trump. The Veterans of Foreign Wars were just one group which was critical of the nomination and said it was unsure of Jackson's qualifications.

"The VFW will be closely monitoring the Senate confirmation process, because what Dr. Jackson’s bio does not reflect is any experience working with the VA or with veterans, or managing any organization of size, much less one as multifaceted as the Department of Veterans Affairs," VFW Director of Communications Joe Davis said in a statement.

The conservative group Concerned Veterans for America expressed more optimism, saying in a statement, "We are hopeful that this change will end the recent distractions at the VA and put the focus back on advancing policy."