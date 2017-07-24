Congressional Democrats to roll out new economic agenda

Sen. Chuck Schumer and other Democratic congressional leaders are launching a revamped messaging campaign today as part of the party's new appeal to voters ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

The campaign features a new package of economic priorities Democrats are calling “A Better Deal.”

Schumer, the Democratic Senate minority leader, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, progressive champion Sen. Elizabeth Warren and several other Democratic leaders will rally in a swing Virginia district Monday to roll out the new platform.

In an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on "This Week," previewing today’s event and the future focus on this agenda, Schumer was introspective about the mistakes Democrats made during last year's presidential election.

“We didn’t tell people what we stood for,” he said. “I don’t know why it didn’t happen in the campaign,” he said. “We all take blame, not any one person.”

Monday’s event represents their first stab at laying out what the party says it stands for, beginning with a three-pronged legislative agenda: increasing minimum wage, providing tax credits for worker training, going after prescription drug costs and reviewing corporate mergers and monopolies.

Schumer said the focus on these sorts of pocketbook issues resonates both with the so-called Obama coalition and also Democratic voters who abandoned their party to vote for Trump.

“We were too cautious, we were too namby-pamby. This is sharp, bold and will appeal to both the old Obama coalition ... and the Democratic voters who deserted us for Trump.”

The plan appears to have the blessing of the progressive wing of the party. Sen. Bernie Sanders will appear in a video message supporting the party's new campaign.

However, one of the key ideas supported by Sanders -- a single payer health care system -- isn’t going to be a focus. Schumer said the single-payer proposals remained on the table and in discussion among his peers.

Schumer said for now he hopes to work with Republicans to stabilize individual insurance markets, but only after Republicans fully put aside their Obamacare repeal and replace plan.