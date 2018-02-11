Conservative 'Clueless' actress Stacey Dash: 'I am considering a run for Congress'

Actress Stacey Dash, an outspoken conservative who starred in the 1995 film "Clueless," said Saturday that she is "considering" running for Congress.

Dash first took to Twitter on Friday to test the waters among her 564,000 followers.

"A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office," Dash, 51, tweeted Friday. "I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts?"

Dash's tweet opened the Twittersphere floodgates.

One Twitter user asked Dash, "Got any skeletons in your closet?"

Her response? "Everything I am is in my book and public," she tweeted. "Nothing they can hurt me with that they haven’t thrown at me already."

Another Twitter user brought up a nude Playboy pictorial she posed for when she was 40.

"My response: I conferred with my children when offered," she tweeted back. "They told me 'go for it mom.' If they didn’t have an issue with it, neither should anyone else. #NoShame."

By Saturday morning, Dash -- who would likely run for office in California, where she lives -- seemed to be more keen on the idea of running for political office.

"In response to numerous calls for me to run for office, I am considering a run for Congress," she tweeted. "Would love to know what my fans and friends think."

Both tweets included an image of a campaign button that reads "Dash to D.C.," along with a "disclaimer" that reads "Paid for by the D2DC 'Testing the Waters' Committee."

Dash is know for making inflammatory statements about the Democrats and liberals.

She has said the Democratic party has a "plantation mentality," transgender individuals should "go in the bushes" if they need to use a restroom, and that "We need to get rid of BET ... There shouldn't be a Black History Month."