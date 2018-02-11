Conservative 'Clueless' actress Stacey Dash: 'I am considering a run for Congress'

Feb 11, 2018, 2:41 AM ET
PHOTO: Actress Stacey Dash speaks onstage during the 88th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Actress Stacey Dash speaks onstage during the 88th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Actress Stacey Dash, an outspoken conservative who starred in the 1995 film "Clueless," said Saturday that she is "considering" running for Congress.

Dash first took to Twitter on Friday to test the waters among her 564,000 followers.

"A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office," Dash, 51, tweeted Friday. "I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts?"

PHOTO: Stacey Dash arrives at the American Sniper New York Premiere at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 15, 2014 in New York City.Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Stacey Dash arrives at the "American Sniper" New York Premiere at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 15, 2014 in New York City.

Dash's tweet opened the Twittersphere floodgates.

One Twitter user asked Dash, "Got any skeletons in your closet?"

Her response? "Everything I am is in my book and public," she tweeted. "Nothing they can hurt me with that they haven’t thrown at me already."

Another Twitter user brought up a nude Playboy pictorial she posed for when she was 40.

"My response: I conferred with my children when offered," she tweeted back. "They told me 'go for it mom.' If they didn’t have an issue with it, neither should anyone else. #NoShame."

PHOTO: Actors Jon Voight, Stacey Dash and Liev Schreiber attends Hollywood Heals: Spotlight On Tourette Syndrome at The Conga Room at L.A. Live on February 27, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for National Tourette Syndrome Association
Actors Jon Voight, Stacey Dash and Liev Schreiber attends Hollywood Heals: Spotlight On Tourette Syndrome at The Conga Room at L.A. Live on February 27, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

By Saturday morning, Dash -- who would likely run for office in California, where she lives -- seemed to be more keen on the idea of running for political office.

"In response to numerous calls for me to run for office, I am considering a run for Congress," she tweeted. "Would love to know what my fans and friends think."

Both tweets included an image of a campaign button that reads "Dash to D.C.," along with a "disclaimer" that reads "Paid for by the D2DC 'Testing the Waters' Committee."

Dash is know for making inflammatory statements about the Democrats and liberals.

She has said the Democratic party has a "plantation mentality," transgender individuals should "go in the bushes" if they need to use a restroom, and that "We need to get rid of BET ... There shouldn't be a Black History Month."

