Court largely upholds block on Trump's revised travel ban

President Trump’s second travel ban proposal is still being largely blocked by the courts after the latest decision was handed down today.

The Ninth Circuit decided to uphold in large part the injunction on the second iteration of the travel ban, according to the ruling.

This revised version of the executive order proposed keeping people from six majority-Muslim nations from entering the U.S.

A temporary restraining order was placed on this iteration back in March.

"The president must make a sufficient finding that the entry of these classes of people would be 'detrimental to the interests of the United States,'" today's ruling states.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.