Dear Mr. President: Students Write Letters to President-Elect Donald Trump

The divisive campaign season and the subsequent election of Donald Trump left many in the country very emotional and searching for ways to express their feelings.

Suki Highers, a sociology teacher at Fayetteville High School in Fayetteville, Arkansas, found that her students were in a similar state of mind.

“The day after the election, the school was kind of an emotional wreck,” said Highers. “And I don’t think anybody knew really how to navigate it.”

So Highers came up with a solution. She gave her students an assignment: write a letter to the incoming president.

“I didn’t feel comfortable talking about it,” said Highers. “I knew the kids had a lot of feelings that they needed to get out of them, and so I decided that the safest way was to let them write a letter.”

Every one of her students wrote a letter to the president-elect, telling him what they'd like to see accomplished when he assumes office. The letters will be mailed soon.