Democrat Doug Jones sworn in

Jan 3, 2018, 1:40 PM ET
PHOTO: Democratic Senator Doug Jones (2-L), with his wife Louise Jones (2-R) and sons Christopher (L) and Carson Jones (C), is ceremonially sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence in the US Capitol, Jan. 3, 2018.PlayShawn Thew/EPA
WATCH Doug Jones, Tina Smith sworn in to US Senate

After a contentious political season rife with issues ranging from sexual misconduct allegations and bitter partisan sparring, Democrats Doug Jones was sworn in Wednesday as the next senator from Alabama.

Vice President Mike Pence swore in the new senator as per tradition.

Notably, there were three vice presidents on Capitol Hill at the same time – Jones bucked tradition in choosing former Vice President Joe Biden to escort him for the occasion. Typically a senator chooses their home state colleague as their escort.

Jones took the oath of office on a family Bible.

Jones is now the 49th Democratic member of the Senate, tightening the Republicans’ majority to 51-49.

Jones is the first Democrat in 25 years to win a Senate seat in Alabama when he defeated Republican Roy Moore in the December 12 special election to fill the seat vacated nearly a year ago by current Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Though Alabama election officials certified the race results last week, Moore has not conceded and has vowed to challenge the tally.

