A sextet of House Democrats introduced five articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump today – from obstruction of justice for interfering in the Russia investigation to making charges of fake news against the media from the bully pulpit.

“Article II Section IV of the Constitution of the United States of America was drafted for a time such as this and a president such as Trump,” Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, told reporters at a news conference at the Capitol today. “This president has committed misdeeds that merit impeachment.”

The five articles of impeachment the lawmakers introduced today are:

1. Obstruction of justice regarding the Russia investigation and firing of FBI Director James Comey 2. Violation of Article I, Section 9 of the U.S. Constitution – Foreign Emoluments 3. Violation of Article II, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution – Domestic Emoluments 4. Undermining the Independence of the Federal Judiciary and the Rule of Law 5. Undermining Freedom of the Press

In addition to Green, Reps. Steve Cohen, Luis Gutierrez, Marcia Fudge, John Yarmuth and Adriano Espaillat — on the far left of the House Democratic Caucus – have taken the step against the wishes of Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Whip Steny Hoyer.

“We’ve made the judgment that the facts aren’t there yet,” Hoyer, D-Maryland, told congressional reporters during a roundtable discussion in his office today, citing a “number of investigations” that “should run out” before pursuing impeachment.

Nevertheless, many Democrats have publicly toyed with the idea of impeaching Trump for months. Today, six lawmakers are taking a formal step to introduce the articles and put the measures on a path for potential consideration by the House Judiciary Committee.

“There's some others who might think they just want Mr. Trump to hang himself and think that we don't need to help him,” Cohen, D-Tenn., said. “I can't stand by when [President Trump] allows Klansmen and neo-Nazis to demonstrate as they did” in Charlottesville, Va. last August.

“This is not a substitute for the investigations that should and will go forward, but the Congress needs to get started,” Gutierrez, D-Illinois, added.

“This is a process,” he continued. “I see a crime and I have a responsibility to dial 9-1-1 immediately. I don't call and try to reach consensus with all my neighbors.”