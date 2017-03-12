Following Preet Bharara's announcement Saturday that he was "fired" from his position as the most prominent U.S. attorney in the nation, condemnation over his dismissal came quickly from Democrat -- and even Republican -- officials.

"Today, I was fired from my position as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York," Bharara said in a statement Saturday. "Serving my country as U.S. attorney here for the past seven years will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life, no matter what else I do or how long I live."

Bharara's announcement came a day after the U.S. Department of Justice asked all U.S. attorneys remaining as holdovers from the Obama administration to step down.

New York Attorney General Eric T. Scheiderman blasted the Trump administration in a statement, and said Bharara "served with honor and distinction."

"President Trump’s abrupt and unexplained decision to summarily remove over 40 U.S. Attorneys has once again caused chaos in the federal government and led to questions about whether the Justice Department's vital and non-partisan work will continue under Attorney General Sessions, as it must," Schneiderman said.

By abruptly removing 40+ US Attorneys - including @PreetBharara - Pres. Trump had again caused chaos in the federal govt. My statement: pic.twitter.com/6vvTZwxl4Z — Eric Schneiderman (@AGSchneiderman) March 11, 2017

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-New York) tweeted, "Preet Bharara was an excellent US attorney. Took on Wall St, public corruption & terrorists. He’ll be sorely missed."

Preet Bharara was an excellent US attorney. Took on Wall St, public corruption & terrorists. He’ll be sorely missed. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 11, 2017

Other elected officials -- primarily from New York State -- took to Twitter, as well, and echoed the aforementioned sentiments:

NEW YORK STATE SENATOR TODD KAMINSKY (DEMOCRAT)

So much for wanting to drain the swamp. @PreetBharara served with distinction and didn't care about party...what a shame. https://t.co/0bXjysb5KX — Todd Kaminsky (@toddkaminsky) March 11, 2017

REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES (D-NEW YORK)

Trump just fired prosecutor renowned for public corruption cases. So much for the rule of law. Sad! https://t.co/Gf3sCQzGFC — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) March 11, 2017

NEW YORK STATE ASSEMBLYMAN STEVE MCLAUGHLIN (REPUBLICAN)

If @USAttyBharara leaves it's in large part due to the awful a job zero skills @SenSchumer is doing as minority leader & relations w/ Trump — Steve McLaughlin (@SteveMcNY) March 11, 2017

NEW YORK STATE ASSEMBLY LEADER BRIAN KOLB (REPUBLICAN)

Good for Preet, he is doing the job he was appointed to do! https://t.co/4WqOgRfZht — Brian Kolb (@GOPLdrBrianKolb) March 11, 2017

FORMER VERMONT GOVERNOR HOWARD DEAN (DEMOCRAT)

You have been a great and fearless public servant and those are in very short supply. You will be called upon again https://t.co/Rq1va0dXFI — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) March 11, 2017

FORMER REP. STEVE ISRAEL (D-NEW YORK)

Few in public life drained the swamp more effectively than @PreetBharara. His dismissal reflects poorly on .@realDonaldTrump, raises ????? — (((Steve Israel))) (@RepSteveIsrael) March 11, 2017

Hollywood took notice too. The Showtime series "Billions" is loosely based on Bharara's activities and his legal battles with hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The show's creators, Brian Koppelman and David Levien, tweeted that Bharara may find employment with them.

Koppleman tweeted, "You're a great man, Preet. An inspiration. Can't wait to see what's next. Tech advisor + cameo???"

You're a great man, Preet. An inspiration. Can't wait to see what's next. Tech advisor + cameo??? https://t.co/iiqh2JVSUW — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) March 11, 2017

And Levien tweeted, "Writing staff?"