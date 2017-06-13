Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testified today that he has not seen evidence of good cause to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, including any potential collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russia.

Testifying today in a hearing Attorney General Jeff Sessions was previously scheduled for, Rosenstein assured the Senate Appropriations Committee that Mueller will have "full independence."

"The chain of command for the special counsel is only directly to the attorney general, or in this case, the acting attorney general, so nobody else in the department would have the authority to do that, and you have my assurance that we are going to faithfully follow that regulation and Director Mueller is going to have the full degree of independence that he needs to conduct that investigation appropriately," Rosenstein said.

Though he's the deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein would have the authority to fire Mueller since Sessions recused himself in March from any probes related to campaigns for president, like the Russia investigation.

When asked if he would do if President Donald Trump ordered him to fire Mueller, Rosenstein said, "I am not going to follow any orders unless I believe those are lawful and appropriate orders."

Rosenstein added that if there were a good cause, he would consider firing the special counsel. However, if there were not "good cause" to get rid of Mueller, Rosenstein said, "It would not matter to me what anybody says."

The hearing with Rosenstein comes ahead of Sessions, who'll testify later today on his meetings with a Russian official and any discussions he had with the president before FBI Director James Comey was fired.

Sessions requested to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee instead of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees, as originally scheduled.

"The Senate Intelligence Committee is the most appropriate forum for such matters, as it has been conducting an investigation and has access to relevant, classified information," Sessions wrote in a letter on Saturday sent to the Appropriations Committees.

Intelligence Committee members will likely ask him about his meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the campaign season last year.

They will also likely inquire about any discussions Sessions had with President Trump before Comey's dismissal. However, according to a source, Sessions is expected to claim executive privilege, on the basis that it would be inappropriate to discuss conversations with the president in an open setting.

Sessions is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee at 2:30 p.m. ET.

ABC News' Mike Levine contributed to this report.