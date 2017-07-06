Devin Dwyer Official Biography

Devin Dwyer is a correspondent for all ABC News programs and platforms and is a coordinating producer for the Pennsylvania Avenue unit, covering the White House, Congress and presidential politics based in Washington, D.C.

Dwyer covered the 2016 presidential campaign as an on-air contributor to weekend editions of “Good Morning America” and “World News Tonight,” and as a lead editorial producer for chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl. He also helped produce the ABC News primary debates, major network candidate interviews, town hall meetings with swing voters and special Election Night coverage from Times Square.

Dwyer has reported from Washington since 2009, covering the President, Vice President and Secretary of State from 28 states and more than a dozen countries. He has reported on policy debates and congressional scandals, “fiscal cliffs” and government shutdowns. He led ABC News’ coverage of the Affordable Care Act and its implementation. During the 2012 presidential election, Dwyer was the ABC off-air reporter covering President Obama’s reelection campaign and second inauguration.

In 2015, Dwyer led coverage of an exclusive special report on Air Force One that aired across ABC News platforms – the only network to get nose-to-tail access of the plane during the Obama presidency.

Outside the beltway, Dwyer has reported on California wildfires and Massachusetts blizzards; the 2011 shooting of Rep. Gabby Giffords in Arizona; and the 2010 Upper Big Branch mine disaster in West Virginia.

Dwyer earned his first stripes in TV network news as a digital reporter covering the 2009 D.C. Metro crash in Takoma Park, Maryland, after joining ABC News as a Frank Reynolds Fellow.

Dwyer, a native of Minnesota, graduated from Dartmouth College with a bachelor’s degree in history and from Columbia University with a master’s degree in journalism.