Diapers, jaywalking and Barack Obama Day: Laws for the New Year

When the clock strikes midnight calendars won’t be the only things changing. A series of new state and city laws will also make their debut in the new year.

From requiring at least one diaper changing station to the celebration of Barack Obama day, here’s a look at some of 2018’s most interesting new local laws:

CALIFORNIA

Diaper changing stations for all

The Golden State is all about the diapers in 2018.

One of the two soon-to-be laws will require state and local agencies, as well as public venues such as restaurants and movie theaters, to provide at least one diaper changing station that is accessible to both men and women.

Jaywalk with no fear

“Don’t walk” or “wait” will soon have a new meaning in California.

Pedestrians can no longer be issued a ticket for jaywalking. Instead, those who cross safely, are free to proceed.

Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, FILE

ILLINOIS

Pet custody in judges' hands

Divorcing couples who can’t agree on who keeps the pet will have one less thing to worry about, as the decision will now be put into a judges’ hands.

The judge will decide who gets custody or partial custody based on a couple of different factors, such as who cares for the pet on a daily basis, spends the big bucks on the fancy feasts and keeps up with the vaccinations.

Barack Obama Day

The Prairie State designated every Aug. 4 as Barack Obama Day to honor the fellow Chicagoan's legacy in the Illinois State Senate, United States Senate and presidency.

Aug. 4 also happens to be the 44th president’s birthday.

OREGON

Nurse practitioners to perform vasectomies

Oregon’s House of Representatives voted to allow licensed nurse practitioners to perform vasectomies.

The controversial ruling has some urologists in the state up in arms and they argue the procedure is much more complicated than it may seem.

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

TEXAS

For the love of milk

Everything’s bigger in Texas, including the number of pounds allowed to transport milk.

The current law caps milk transport at 80,000 pounds, but fear no more, the limit has been raised to 90,000.