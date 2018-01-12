Doctor declares Trump is in 'excellent health' after physical

President Donald Trump was declared to be in "excellent health" after undergoing a physical Friday.

The president's physician issued a brief statement Friday evening, adding that more details about the results would be released Tuesday.

"The president’s physical exam today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center went exceptionally well. The president is in excellent health and I look forward to briefing some of the details on Tuesday," Dr. Ronny Jackson said in the statement.

Trump was expected to undergo a battery of tests to assess his health across a broad range of categories and be physically examined by a team of specialist doctors overseen by Jackson.

Jackson, a rear admiral, has served as a White House physician for the past three administrations, according to the Navy. He was the primary physician for President Barack Obama and currently serves as the physician to the president for Trump.

Trump's checkup came amid recent questions about his health and publication of the new book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," which casts doubt on Trump's fitness for office. It's also drawn close attention given the limited amount of information previously made public about Trump's health and medical history.