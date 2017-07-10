The latest chapter in the saga relating to Russian interference in the 2016 election is unfolding as it was revealed that Donald Trump Jr. met with a Russian lawyer whom he believed had information about Hillary Clinton's campaign.

He has since announced he has hired a lawyer and will be “happy to work with” the Senate committee investigating Russian ties to the election.

The details continue to emerge, but here is the information available now.

Who initiated the meeting

President Donald Trump's eldest son did not directly name the person who is suggested to have initiated the meeting.

"I was asked to have a meeting by an acquaintance I knew from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant with an individual who I was told might have information helpful to the campaign," Donald Trump Jr. said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

ABC News has since confirmed that Rob Goldstone, a friend of Donald Trump Jr., was the one who set it up, according to a source familiar with the meeting.

The Washington Post reported that Goldstone is a music producer who was involved in the Miss Universe pageant, which the Trump family previously owned.

Goldstone has since released a statement about the meeting, saying he was asked by a client to facilitate the meeting, with the client claiming that the lawyer had made statements about information that Trump may be interested in.

“The lawyer had apparently stated she had some information regarding illegal campaign contributions to the DNC which she believed Mr. Trump Jr. might find important,” Goldstone said in his statement.

Who was there

Donald Trump Jr. met with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya, but says he did not know who she was before getting to the meeting.

“I was not told her name prior to the meeting,” he said in his Sunday night statement to ABC News.

He said he was the one who brought then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his brother-in-law and campaign adviser Jared Kushner to the meeting.

“I asked Jared and Paul to attend, but told them nothing of the substance,” he said in the statement.

Donald Trump Jr.’s statement suggests that Goldstone was there as well.

“As it ended, my acquaintance apologized for taking up our time,” he said in the statement.

Donald Trump Jr. concluded by saying that his father, who has denied that any members of his campaign had any contact with Russia leading up to or during the campaign, “knew nothing of the meeting or these events.”

President Trump’s outside legal team confirmed that he was not present for the meeting and said he was not aware of it.

Who knew about the meeting

It is unclear who -- aside from the likely five people believed to be in the meeting -- was aware of it.

During an audio-only briefing today, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that the president only learned about the meeting "in the last couple of days."

The Russian government denied any knowledge of the meeting.

“No, we do not know who it is, and, of course, we cannot track the meetings of all Russian lawyers, both inside the country and abroad,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters today when asked if the lawyer’s meeting was coordinated with Russian authorities.

What did they discuss

Donald Trump Jr. and Goldstone are the only participants who have spoken about it publicly, so their accounts are the only basis for the public understanding of the meeting as of yet.

In his statement to ABC News, Donald Trump Jr. made it clear that the reason he went to the meeting was because he was told that she “might have information helpful to the campaign.” In his assessment, he claims that did not end up being the case, and she shifted the discussion to a different topic.

“After pleasantries were exchanged, the woman stated that she had information that individuals connected to Russia were funding the Democratic National Committee and supporting Ms. Clinton. Her statements were vague, ambiguous and made no sense. No details or supporting information was provided or even offered. It quickly became clear that she had no meaningful information. She then changed subjects and began discussing the adoption of Russian children and mentioned the Magnitsky Act. It became clear to me that this was the true agenda all along and that the claims of potentially helpful information were a pretext for the meeting,” Donald Trump Jr., 39, said in the statement.

This morning, via tweet, he defended his decision to attend the meeting based on the prospect of obtaining information about Clinton, writing sarcastically: “Obviously I'm the first person on a campaign to ever take a meeting to hear info about an opponent... went nowhere but had to listen.”

Obviously I'm the first person on a campaign to ever take a meeting to hear info about an opponent... went nowhere but had to listen. https://t.co/ccUjL1KDEa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 10, 2017

In his statement, Goldstone gave more details about the lead-up to the meeting and reiterated some of the explanation given by Donald Trump Jr.

“I was asked by my client in Moscow -- Emin Agalarov -- to help facilitate a meeting between a Russian attorney [Veselnitzkaya] and Donald Trump Jr. The lawyer had apparently stated she had some information regarding illegal campaign contributions to the DNC which she believed Mr. Trump Jr. might find important,” Goldstone said in the statement.

Emin Agalarov is a singer from Azerbaijan who is the son of a wealthy businessman. Agalarov has his own ties to President Trump because in 2013, the then-reality show star made a cameo in one of his music videos where he is seen using his “You’re fired!” catchphrase from “The Apprentice.”

“I reached out to Donald Trump Jr. and he agreed to squeeze us into a very tight meeting schedule. At the meeting, the Russian attorney presented a few very general remarks regarding campaign funding and then quickly turned the topic to that of the Magnitsky Act and the banned U.S. adoption of Russian children -- at which point the meeting was halted by Don Jr. and we left. Nothing came of that meeting and there was no follow-up between the parties,” he said in the statement.

When did this meeting happen and when did it become public

The meeting took place at Trump Tower in Manhattan on June 9, 2016, but it was not publicly known until July 8, 2017, when it was reported by The New York Times, meaning there was a 13-month gap between it happening and being made public.

On "Good Morning America" today, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway said "people's disclosure statements have been amended to reflect meetings such as this" but did not specifically say when those updates were made and what other meetings were included in the alleged updates.

She also did not say specifically which of the three men involved -- Kushner, Manafort and Donald Trump Jr. -- were the "people" she referenced, but since Kushner is the only one of the three who is a White House employee, it is unclear what other disclosure forms Manafort or Donald Trump Jr. would have had to submit.

Donald Trump Jr.'s changing narrative

The first statement issued about this meeting was released on Saturday, July 8, and he did not include any mention of obtaining information about Clinton from the meeting.

"It was a short introductory meeting. I asked Jared and Paul to stop by. We primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children that was active and popular with American families years ago and was since ended by the Russian government, but it was not a campaign issue at that time and there was no follow-up. I was asked to attend the meeting by an acquaintance, but was not told the name of the person I would be meeting with beforehand,” Donald Trump Jr.’s first statement reads.

The next day, a more detailed statement was released. It does not directly contradict anything stated in the first statement but does include the detail that there was the suggestion that the lawyer had information about Clinton and suggests it was a motivating factor for the meeting.

"I was asked to have a meeting by an acquaintance I knew from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant with an individual who I was told might have information helpful to the campaign. I was not told her name prior to the meeting. I asked Jared and Paul to attend, but told them nothing of the substance. We had a meeting in June 2016. After pleasantries were exchanged, the woman stated that she had information that individuals connected to Russia were funding the Democratic National Committee and supporting Ms. Clinton. Her statements were vague, ambiguous and made no sense. No details or supporting information was provided or even offered. It quickly became clear that she had no meaningful information. She then changed subjects and began discussing the adoption of Russian children and mentioned the Magnitsky Act. It became clear to me that this was the true agenda all along and that the claims of potentially helpful information were a pretext for the meeting. I interrupted and advised her that my father was not an elected official, but rather a private citizen, and that her comments and concerns were better addressed if and when he held public office. The meeting lasted approximately 20 to 30 minutes. As it ended, my acquaintance apologized for taking up our time. That was the end of it and there was no further contact or follow-up of any kind. My father knew nothing of the meeting or these events," the second statement reads.

For his part, Donald Trump Jr. does not believe he changed his story. He tweeted a response to a New York Times tweet that said he gave two different explanations for the meeting in the course of 24 hours. He wrote, "No inconsistency in statements, meeting ended up being primarily about adoptions. In response to further Q's I simply provided more details."

No inconsistency in statements, meeting ended up being primarily about adoptions. In response to further Q's I simply provided more details. https://t.co/FdT1D4hfhz — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 10, 2017

There were calls this afternoon for Donald Trump Jr. to share information with the Senate Intelligence Committee and he answered over Twitter, posting a tweet that he is "happy to work with the committee to pass on what I know." He has also now hired an attorney, Alan Futerfas, to represent him in the Russia probe.