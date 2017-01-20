Donald Trump Preparing to Be 'President for All Americans,' Son Says

Donald Trump Jr. called it “overwhelming” to be in Washington, D.C., for his father’s inauguration and said his dad, Donald Trump, is now thinking about the “execution” of his inaugural address.

“He’s been working on that for quite some time ... understanding the magnitude of that situation and really have that start off his entire presidency,” Trump Jr. told “GMA” by phone this morning from the Blair House, where the Trump family spent the night. “He spent a lot of time with that and now I think it’s about execution.”

Trump Jr., one of Trump’s five children, said that Thursday’s pre-inauguration festivities in Washington, D.C., made the fact that Trump will be sworn in today as the 45th president of the United States seem real.

“After such a hard-fought battle, when you’re in this thing for 18 months, really almost two years, when you’re doing it every day, it takes a while to actually set in,” he said. “Coming in yesterday, going to Arlington [National Cemetery], standing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, it really all set in for the family.

“It was very special,” he added.

Trump Jr. said he watched his father evolve over the course of the nearly two-year presidential campaign as he met with Americans in towns across the country.

“It’s one thing to be out there and talking but there’s another thing when you see those Americans that he’s talking about that haven’t had a voice, those Americans who have watched their American dream shipped abroad, those Americans who have been through so many things,” he said. “And you’re meeting them and you’re seeing them face to face day in and day out for 18 months, you wouldn’t be human if that didn’t affect you.”

He continued, “It drives home the gravity of the situation. It drives home the importance of the office and what he can accomplish there and for how many people he can accomplish it.”

Based on what Trump saw on the campaign trail, he is focused now on being a “president for all Americans,” according to his son.

“After a campaign like this one, I think it’s that he’s going to be a president for all Americans,” Trump Jr. said. “It’s not for a select few, it’s not for some sort of special group, it’s for every single American, each and every one of us.”