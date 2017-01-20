Inside Donald Trump's Inauguration Day

The long and turbulent 2016 election reaches its final milestone today when Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

The inauguration of the controversial real estate mogul and former reality television star will largely follow tradition, but there will be several unique changes scattered throughout.

The most personal touch comes in Trump’s selection of Bible, as he's chosen his childhood Bible for the swearing-in ceremony. He will also use the Lincoln Bible, which has been used at three previous inaugural ceremonies: that of Abraham Lincoln in 1861, and for Barack Obama both in 2009 and 2013.

Unlike previous inaugurations, the lineup of performers has been largely kept quiet as a number of individuals who were either asked to participate or who were announced as part of the lineup ended up dropping out following backlash. One performer who has been confirmed is Jackie Evancho, a 16-year-old “America’s Got Talent” alum. She will be singing the national anthem.

Another abnormal facet of the day will be the sizable number of congressional Democrats who have announced that they are skipping the inauguration. The latest count has one-third of all House Democrats skipping the inauguration. There is no modern precedent for a planned political boycott of this scale.

The day’s schedule of events follows the familiar pattern of inaugurations of the past, however, as Trump will have stayed overnight at Blair House across the street from the White House and will go from there to a church service.

Then, he and his wife, Melania Trump, will go to the White House for tea with the Obamas before proceeding to the Capitol.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place shortly after they arrive, and Trump will take the oath of office promptly at noon, which marks the official transfer of power.

The inaugural address comes toward the end of the outdoor ceremony, and shortly after that, Obama will leave and Trump will attend a luncheon before the rest of the scheduled events -- including the parade and various balls -- fill out the landmark day.