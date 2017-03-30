President Donald Trump took aim at the Freedom Caucus this morning in a tweet, saying that it will do damage to the Republican Party.

Members of the caucus helped play a key role in the decision not to bring the GOP health care bill to a vote in the House last week.

"The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018!" Trump tweeted this morning.

"The president's tweet speaks for itself. We don't have anything to add at this time," according to Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House principal deputy press secretary.

Last week, press secretary Sean Spicer would not explicitly state whether the president would campaign against those who didn't support the health care bill.

This is not the first time that Trump has criticized the group. He criticized its members on social media two days after the bill was shelved.

"Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!" he wrote on March 26.

ABC News' Katherine Faulders and John Parkinson contributed to this report.