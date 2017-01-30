President Donald Trump has already decided who he'll nominate to the U.S. Supreme Court, but he won't be revealing his selection until Tuesday at 8 p.m.

"We have a big decision that I have made, a very big decision, on the United States Supreme Court that is going to be announced tomorrow night from the White House at 8:00," Trump said today while meeting with small business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

Giving nothing away, Trump only said this is "a person who is unbelievably highly respected and I think you will be very impressed with this person."

Trump also made the announcement on Twitter.

I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.) — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

U.S. Circuit Judge Neil Gorsuch and federal Judge Thomas Hardiman are believed to be the top contenders for the vacant Supreme Court seat.