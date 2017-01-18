Donald Trump: 'I Don't Like Tweeting'

Despite appearances to the contrary, President-elect Donald Trump says he isn't a fan of tweeting.

In an interview with Fox News slated to air Wednesday, Trump said he uses Twitter to defend himself against the "dishonest media."

"Look, I don't like tweeting," Trump told "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt. "I have other things I could be doing. But I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press. It's my only way that I can counteract."

He continued: "When people misrepresent me because the press is very dishonest, unbelievably dishonest, when people misrepresent me, I have at least a way of saying it's a false statement. If the press were honest, which is not, I would absolutely not use Twitter. I wouldn't have to."

Trump also addressed criticism about the lack of A-list celebrities participating in inauguration events.

"Many of the celebrities that are saying they're not going, they were never invited," he said. "I don't want the celebrities, I want the people, and we have the biggest celebrities in the world there."

Turning to Obamacare, the president-elect promised that his team will come up with an affordable alternative. "We're going to have a plan that's going to be great for people," he said. "And it's going to be much less expensive. And you will be able to actually have something to say about who your doctor is and your plan."

Trump added: "Nobody is going to be dying on the streets with a President Trump. We want to take care of everybody."

The full interview airs Wednesday morning on "Fox & Friends."