Donald Trump's first public words of 2017, were not surprisingly, said on Twitter.

The president-elect tweeted New Year's greetings at the stroke of midnight.

"TO ALL AMERICANS- #HappyNewYear & many blessings to you all! Looking forward to a wonderful & prosperous 2017 as we work together to #MAGA," Trump tweeted at midnight, Eastern Time.

On Saturday morning, Trump tweeted, "Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!"

The president-elect is spending his New Year's Eve at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. He is throwing a private party that is expected to draw hundreds of guests, including action star Sylvester Stallone.