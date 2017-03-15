What we do -- and don't -- know about Donald Trump's taxes

President Donald Trump's tax returns were a major issue in the presidential campaign, and they still remain a mystery now that he's in the White House.

A two-page summary of his 2005 return was released Tuesday night, and while it sheds some light on the former real estate mogul's income, many questions still loom about his business dealings, his personal wealth and his investments.

Here is a review of what is known about the president's tax returns.

What the latest documents reveal

Independent journalist David Cay Johnston obtained the purported first two pages of Trump's 2005 tax return and made them public Tuesday night.

Johnston appeared on Rachel Maddow's MSNBC show to report on the documents, which he says were delivered anonymously to his mailbox. Johnston speculated that Trump, or someone close to him, may have been the source of the documents. He is the first president in decades to not release his taxes, breaking with longstanding tradition.

The White House issued a statement confirming the figures in the document -- which state that Trump paid $38 million in federal taxes on income of more than $150 million in 2005, meaning he paid an effective tax rate of 25 percent -- shortly before Johnston appeared on TV.

"Before being elected president, Mr. Trump was one of the most successful businessmen in the world with a responsibility to his company, his family and his employees to pay no more tax than legally required," a statement from the White House said. "That being said, Mr. Trump paid $38 million even after taking into account large scale depreciation for construction, on an income of more than $150 million, as well as paying tens of millions of dollars in other taxes such as sales and excise taxes and employment taxes and this illegally published return proves just that."

Johnston said on "Good Morning America" today that the latest documents show "that he was very successful and it also implies that he had an average income of $81.5 million in the previous 10 years."

Unanswered questions

The two-page summary of the 2005 return, along with the few other available tax documents, still do not answer outstanding questions about the president's taxes, such as sources of income, use of off-shore bank accounts and the overall health of his various businesses.

"In terms of what could be in them -- it's anybody's guess," political law expert Kenneth Gross told ABC News in May. "There could be no problems. There could be problems on the amount of tax he's paying, deductions he's taken, income he's taken, any host of issues in the calculation of tax."

There has been much speculation about Trump's wealth. He has said his net worth is $10 billion, though outside groups, such as Forbes, put his net worth at $4.5 billion.

Even if a full set of Trump's latest tax returns were to be released, that doesn't mean the question of his true net worth will be solved, according to Rachel Stockman, an editor at LawNewz.

"He wouldn't be required to report [the actual value of his assets]. He would just have to report the money coming in and coming out of his businesses and whatever else he owns, including investments," Stockman told ABC News in May.

What we do know about Trump's taxes

Court cases and other litigation procedures have led to the release of three years of tax returns -- each showing the president having paid $0 in federal income tax.

Two of the returns were from 1978 and 1979 and showed Trump's ties to business dealings with the New Jersey Casino Control Commission. Another return from 1984 was disclosed by Trump in two separate legal disputes in New York State courts in the early 1990s.

Trump incurred no tax liability in 1978 and 1979, according to New Jersey gambling regulators who were investigating his tax returns and personal finances in connection with the Trump Plaza Corporation's 1981 application for a casino license. Trump claimed negative income in both those years: losses of $406,379 in 1978 and $3,443,560 in 1979. In 1975, 1976, and 1977, he claimed $76,210, $24,594 and $118,530 in income, respectively, paying $18,714, $10,832 and $42,386 in federal taxes, according to the report by the Casino Control Commission.

Trump's 1984 federal income tax return was used in two court cases brought by Trump in New York. In the first case, Trump's legal team included his 1984 return that included a Schedule C, the form used by sole proprietors, The Daily Beast reported. There was no income listed on that form but a deduction of $626,264 in expenses was included.

The New York Times reported in October 2016 that it had received a leaked copy of Trump's 1995 federal income taxes. The documents showed that he did not pay federal income taxes that year and claimed about $916 million in losses "that would have been large enough to wipe out more than $50 million a year in taxable income over 18 years," The Times reported.

What Trump has said about his taxes in the past

Trump made history by being the first presidential candidate in more than 40 years to refuse to release his tax returns, saying repeatedly that he was under audit by the IRS. An audit does not prevent individuals from releasing their returns.

In May 2016, the issue came up multiple times. He said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that he would release them before the election "if the auditors finish."

Three days later, he tweeted that "that my taxes are under routine audit and I would release my tax returns when audit is complete, not after election!"

In interview I told @AP that my taxes are under routine audit and I would release my tax returns when audit is complete, not after election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2016

In an interview with the AP, Trump said "there's nothing to learn from them."

Two days later, he told "Good Morning America" that he tried to pay as little as possible in taxes.

"I try very hard to pay as little tax as possible and have said that for the last two years," Trump said on May 13, "because this country wastes our money."

When asked on "GMA" to share his tax rate, Trump said: "It's none of your business."

In September, Trump told ABC News that voters did not care about whether he should release his taxes, while his then-running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, argued that the calls to release them are a “distraction."

"I think people don't care,” Trump said of his tax returns. “I don't think anybody cares, except some members of the press.”

Pool/Getty Images

Trump said he’s provided the “most extensive financial review of anybody in the history of politics,” referencing his financial disclosure form and said because he’s under a “routine audit,” he’s not able to make his tax returns public.

During that interview, both Trump and Pence said that their tax returns would be released. Pence subsequently released 10 years of his family's tax returns.

At the first presidential debate on Sept. 26, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton suggested a few reasons why Trump may be refusing to release his returns. After she charged that he didn't pay federal income taxes in some years, he boasted, "That makes me smart."

ABC News' John Santucci, Corinne Cathcart, Ryan Struyk and Justin Fishel contributed to this report.